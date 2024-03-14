Set to turn 43 before the end of the season, Alonso is the oldest driver on the grid.

He’s also in the final year of his current contract with Aston Martin, having joined the squad at the start of last season.

Speaking ahead of the current campaign, the Spaniard admitted that, physically, he could imagine racing for a number of years to come.

However, the dedication and effort required to do so would be the determining factor.

“Fernando highlighted many times now that first he needs to be sure about himself what he wants to do, because he’s a driver that is not participating in Formula 1,” explained Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack.

“When he does that, when he runs, he wants to be at the front.

“The commitment that you need for that, I think he’s very aware of it.

“So he needs to make up his mind first if he wants to stay and then if that’s the case, we will push or we give everything that he stays with us.”

Alonso himself has suggested the hectic F1 schedule, that includes a record 24 races in 2024, is a significant concern.

“I think we’re well over the limit,” he said of the calendar.

“I started that we had 16 races, then it was it was 18 at some point. And then I think when Liberty came, it was like a message that we had 20 one season and that was absolutely the limit, 20 races.

And now we are up to 24.

“This is not sustainable for the future, I think, for everyone.

“Even the world champion [Max Verstappen], thinks that it’s a little bit long, the season.

“Imagine for the rest of us in order to go to the races in the second half for nothing, because there is no incentive to fight for anything.”

Alonso has been linked with a move to Mercedes in place of former McLaren team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

It’s an attractive proposition as the Brackley operation has a stronger pedigree than Aston Martin, which has grown out of what was originally the Jordan F1 team.

While there is no guarantee a move to Mercedes would offer better results, history suggests it is a better bet.

“Obviously, I don’t have any contract at the moment, so it’s better to be on those lists than in the other series list, or being on the retirement [list],” Alonso opined.

“But I will make the decision to commit for the future in the next few weeks or few races.

“First of all, I need to speak with myself. I need to make a decision if I personally want to commit for the future.

“I need to sacrifice everything else in life to be 100 percent ready for F1 and that will be the decision.”

Mercedes is in a curious position with a driver in the pipeline, but it seems unlikely he’ll be ready for F1 next season.

Kimi Antonelli has enjoyed a stunning junior career to date and is regarded in many corners as a generational talent.

He has close links with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, to the point of driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Imola with him earlier this week.

Antonelli is in his first season of Formula 2. A promotion to Mercedes next season seems rushed.

That creates a scenario where a stop-gap is likely going to be needed.

Asked whether that suited him, Alonso was unable to answer.

“I don’t know,” he admitted.

“First of all, I need to see if I want to keep racing.

“I will be egoist if I’m just thinking of renewing a contract and just being a Formula 1 driver, travel around the world, feel cool.

“I’m not that type of person. If I commit, it’s because I truly believe that there is a possibility of winning races.

“I want to be in the simulator. I want to be with the engineers. I want to ask 100 percent to an organisation that I know for sure that I will give that 100 percent. If not, I will not commit.

“I don’t know for how long, I don’t know with whom. So, there are many question marks.

“But this is a second stage,” he added.

“First stage of the future it has to be with my own personal decision.”