Doohan is Alpine’s reserve driver, a role he has officially filled since the start of last season but has been active in since Oscar Piastri’s departure from the operation in mid-2022.

Second in the 2021 Formula 3 championship, the Queenslander won six times across his two-year stay in Formula 2, ending last year’s championship third.

That saw him compete against, and out-perform, Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman, who’ve both made high-profile and successful F1 cameos.

Heading into 2024, Doohan rejected offers to race in other categories, including IndyCar, to fully focus on his role at Alpine instead.

“First, we are very happy and proud to have Jack in the academy,” Famin said when asked about Doohan’s future by Speedcafe.

“I think he has been trained and he will be trained this year with quite a long testing programme. We are going to start soon because we need a car, we need a chassis to run that programme as well.

“And after, let’s say, the drivers’ market is going to be also very dynamic,” he added.

“Right now, I can say that we are happy with the drivers we have, of course. But we are prepared for any scenario.

“Jack needs to test to keep growing, to keep improving. And let’s see what will be his future for us. But it’s a bit early to answer to that question.”

Alpine has two openings for 2025, with both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly out of contract at the end of the current season.

While it would be natural for the team to discuss continuing the relationship with its existing combination, it would be remiss not to consider Doohan alongside them.

For Doohan, the clock is ticking. A year on the sidelines will not hamper his prospects too much, but a second year out of meaningful competition on the road to F1 would all but end his aspirations.