Veteran Sprintcar racer Grant Anderson survived a car-crunching final to take out the eighth annual Max’s Race at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway.

Anderson held off a fast-finishing Jamie Veal to secure his second Max’s title, named in honour of local legend Max Dumesny.

“I saw Vealy’s nose right at me and he’s world class at this place, so to win is huge for us and our season,” Anderson said.

“It was a long and brutal race – as you can see with the graveyard in the middle.”

Anderson and Veal were joined on the podium by rising star Jy Corbett.

Reigning Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic champion Brock Hallett was fourth, ahead of World of Outlaws race winner Carson Macedo, who was the first American home in fifth place.

The final saw a bunch of wild crashes, including Tate Frost on Lap 1, pole-sitter Alex Orr crashing out whilst leading, and popular Australian Outlaws star, James McFadden, who had a nasty high-speed rollover after contact with Hallett.

Others who failed to finish the final included Aussie champion Jock Goodyear, American teenager Chase Randall and Supercars star Cam Waters.