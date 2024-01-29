All Supercars teams will start the season ahead with at least a new aerodynamic package, while engines have come back into focus with a recent torque sensor test and plans for transient dyno testing before racing begins in 2024.

There is even more change, though, at Tickford given it has slimmed down from four cars to two, and will install a new Team Principal and CEO following the departure of Tim Edwards.

Two-time Bathurst 1000 pole-sitter Cam Waters remains and will now share a garage with Randle, whose first four career podiums in the Supercars Championship came in the latter nine races of 2023, his second full-time season in the competition.

Furthermore, while the Ford teams suffered on the timesheet for much of the past season, Tickford won two races in the last four once the Mustang received a second new aero package.

The off-season parity work by Supercars and the homologation teams creates the promise that both marques will be on a level playing field all year in 2024.

“I think the anticipation levels are pretty high,” Randle told Speedcafe.

“I mean, the whole team has been working pretty hard in the off-season and we've obviously seen it's been a pretty big talking point with the aero and the engine stuff.

“That's kind of out of our hands and we've just got to trust that Supercars is giving everyone the right package and the right tools, so that we're all on a level playing field.

“They've been putting in the effort, that's for sure; I mean, four days in the wind tunnel, and all the engine stuff they're doing…

“We really just want to hit the ground running with the cars and know that, if we can execute the best we can, and I'm driving the best I can, and everything works, and we've got a shot of winning or having a real crack at it.”

Tickford and the rest of the southern-based teams are set to hold their pre-season test day at Winton on February 7, when Randle will have his first experience of the revised Mustang aerodynamics.

“That's where I think the test day's going to be really important, because it's going to be about understanding the new aero package, and the engine, all that sort of stuff,” he added.

“Then going into Bathurst [Event 1], I think that's really going to set up the season.

“I'm looking forward to working with Cam a lot more closely now that it's just the two cars, and I think the whole team's really motivated to make it happen. Rod's [Nash, co-owner] been really pushing everyone as well, which is great.

“I can't see why we can't have a strong year. I mean, look, there's a lot of things that are out of control, but as long as we just focus on what we can do, and I think we've shown we can be strong.

“So it's just about trying to make that consistent, and I'm really looking forward to the year.”

Randle and Waters, along with Triple Eight Race Engineering enduro driver Craig Lowndes, will tackle the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour together in a Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes-AMG on February 16-18.

The Supercars season starts a week later at Mount Panorama with the Thrifty Bathurst 500.