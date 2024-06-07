The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
June 7-9
SATURDAY
SEASON FINALE N1 Lismore Speedway, New South Wales
SSA STREET STOCK STATE TITLE Autobarn Carina International Speedway, Queensland
McCosker Gladstone Speedway, Queensland
SPEEDWAY CARNIVAL N1 Blue Ribbon Raceway, Victoria
Swan Hill Sonic Speedway, Victoria
Broome Speedway, West Australia
Kununurra Speedway Club Inc, West Australia
SUNDAY
SEASON FINALE N2 Lismore Speedway, New South Wales
Sunline Speedway Waikerie, South Australia
SPEEDWAY CARNIVAL N2 Blue Ribbon Raceway, Victoria
Swan Hill Sonic Speedway, Victoria
Wahgunyah Speedway, Victoria
Ellenbrook Speedway, West Australia