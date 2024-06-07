The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

June 7-9

SATURDAY

SEASON FINALE N1 Lismore Speedway, New South Wales

SSA STREET STOCK STATE TITLE Autobarn Carina International Speedway, Queensland

McCosker Gladstone Speedway, Queensland

SPEEDWAY CARNIVAL N1 Blue Ribbon Raceway, Victoria

Swan Hill Sonic Speedway, Victoria

Broome Speedway, West Australia

Kununurra Speedway Club Inc, West Australia

SUNDAY

SEASON FINALE N2 Lismore Speedway, New South Wales

Sunline Speedway Waikerie, South Australia

SPEEDWAY CARNIVAL N2 Blue Ribbon Raceway, Victoria

Swan Hill Sonic Speedway, Victoria

Wahgunyah Speedway, Victoria

Ellenbrook Speedway, West Australia