The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

March 29-April 3

MODLITE AUS TITLE N1 Grafton Speedway, New South Wales

Gil Speedway New South Wales

WINGLESS SPRINTS STATE TITLE Dubbo City Speedway Club, New South Wales

PLATINUM PARTNERS

MODLITE AUS TITLE N2 Grafton Speedway New South Wales

Heartland Raceway Moama, New South Wales

BRUCE MAXWELL V8 DIRT MOD CLASSIC N1 Lismore Speedway, New South Wales

Nowra Speedway, New South Wales

BRUCE MAXWELL V8 DIRT MOD CLASSIC N2 Lismore Speedway, New South Wales

MICROSPRINTS STATE TITLE N1 Roma Speedway, Queensland

F500 AUS TITLE N1 Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway, Queensland

McCosker Gladstone Speedway, Queensland

Roma Speedway, Queensland

F500 AUS TITLE N2 Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway Queensland

Avalon Raceway Victoria

AUSTRALIAN SPRINTCAR ALL STARS FINAL B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway Mildura, Victoria

Alexandra Speedway, Victoria

B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway Mildura, Victoria

Premier Speedway, Warrnambool, Victoria

Bunbury Speedway West Australia

Albany Speedway Club, West Australia

SSA PRODUCTION STATE TITLE N1 IFuels Carnarvon Speedway, West Australia

Perth Motorplex, West Australia

SSA PRODUCTION STATE TITLE N2 IFuels Carnarvon Speedway, West Australia

Trade Hire Augusta Margaret River Speedway, West Australia

Borderline Speedway, South Australia

AUSTRALASIAN SPEEDCAR C’SHIP N1 Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia

Riverland Speedway, South Australia

AUSTRALASIAN SPEEDCAR C’SHIP N2 Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia

SSA MODIFIED AUS TITLE N1 Cranes Combined Carrick Speedway, Tasmania

SSA MODIFIED AUS TITLE N2 Cranes Combined Carrick Speedway, Tasmania