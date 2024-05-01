Alonso was handed a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points following a clash with Carlos Sainz in the closing stages of the Saturday encounter in Shanghai.

The squabble ultimately opened the door for Sergio Perez to pass them both.

It also left Alonso and Sainz with damage, the former forced into the lane for new tyres after he picked up a puncture.

The incident occurred as the Aston Martin defended third place, Alonso gaining a poor exit out of the Turn 6 hairpin.

That allowed his Ferrari rival to draw alongside, Sainz driving around the outside at Turn 7 to take the place before Alonso attempted to dive back underneath at Turn 9.

In doing so, he ran wide and allowed Perez through on both drivers.

“Car 14 caused a collision with Car 55 at Turn 9. The result of the collision was that Car 55 was damaged and that Car 14 had a puncture and retired before the end of the sprint session,” stewards noted at the time.

“As per the guidelines on driving standards, which was agreed with the teams, an infringement of this nature required that a baseline penalty of 10 seconds was to be added to the time of a car that caused a collision.”

Aston Martin has now lodged a right of review petition over the incident, which will be heard on Friday.

There, the team must demonstrate that it has “significant and relevant” new information that wasn't available at the time the penalty was handed out.

If officials agree that the submission meets that threshold, the matter will then progress to a hearing.

Given the penalty's removal will not change the outcome of the Sprint in any meaningful way, the review fundamentally centres on the penalty points for Alonso.

Drivers can accrue a maximum of 12 penalty points over a rolling 12-month period, which was reset at the start of 2024, before they are banned for an event.

Following the China clash, Alonso is halfway to that point after, having also clashed with George Russell in Australia.