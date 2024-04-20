Fernando Alonso's team submitted a protest to the stewards following arguing Sainz was in breach of the Sporting Regulations.

Stewards have subsequently scheduled a hearing with representatives from Aston Martin and Ferrari.

“Any team representative(s) needed in relation to the protest lodged by Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team about an alleged breach of Article 39.6 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations during the Qualifying session for the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix are required to report to the Stewards at 18:00,” the stewards note announced, with an identical summons issued to Ferrari.

Article 39.6 of the sporting regulations relates to cars stopping on track during qualifying:

“Any driver whose car stops on the track during the qualifying session or the sprint qualifying session shootout will not be permitted to take any further part in that session.”

During the second part of qualifying, Sainz spun into the barrier exiting the final corner to draw the red flag.

The Ferrari driver had run wide and dropped a wheel in to the newly expanded gravel trap on the exit of the corner, which speared him across the road.

“I had a big moment there, obviously right at the last moment, I managed to crash in the right angle,” the Spaniard said of the incident.

“I turned the wheel a bit to make sure I didn't crash straight with the rear tyre, and be more sideways. This probably saved the day.”

The Ferrari sat stationary for some time before Sainz was able to recover it, without a front wing, back to the pits.

The team was able to make the repairs necessary for Sainz to continue in the session, which saw him progress to Qualifying 3.

He subsequently set the seventh-fastest time.

Aston Martin meanwhile saw also bank the third fastest time while Lance Stroll was eliminated at the end of Qualifying 2 with the 11th fastest time.