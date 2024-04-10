“I’m really looking forward to taking the step into the Toyota GR Cup Series for 2024,” he said.

“It’s a nice step up from Aussie Racing Cars, where I’ve been successful in the past. There are lots of great drivers in this series, so it’ll certainly be competitive, but I’m ready for the challenge.

“I can’t thank Sieders Racing enough for the opportunity. It all came together very late in the piece, and without Luke (Sieders), it most certainly wouldn’t have happened. I can’t wait for Townsville.”

The 24-year-old from Penrith NSW has had a stella career in Aussie Racing Cars which began with a brief stint in 2017. He returned for a full season in 2018 for sixth overall and then the following year, he finished third in the seven-round series behind Justin Ruggier and Kel Tresidder.

The 2020 season was a short one due to Covid. It was unfortunate for Anderson as he won the opening round before Australia went into lockdown.

After a short three-round non-championship season the year after, the series went the whole seven rounds in 2022 where Anderson became champion in the familiar CoolDrive-backed pocket rocket. He was also a race winner in 2023 and was third in the final points.

At the end of last year, he had the opportunity to take in the final round of the National Trans Am Series at Challenge Bathurst and finished the meeting 11th overall in the TFH Hire Services Mustang.

Prior to tackling the competitive Aussie Racing Cars’ category, Anderson background was sim racing and the Supercars’ Eseries, which has proven to be a viable alternative to karting.

The Toyota GR Cup begins at the Townsville Supercar round on July 5-7, before Sydney Motorsport Park (July 19-21), Sandown (September 13-15), Mt Panorama (October 10-13) and the Gold Coast on October 25-27.

Anderson said that he is not quite finish with Aussie Racing Cars that has been where he has raced for most of his career.

“I will be doing the next two rounds with Les Corish and his team. He has done a lot for me which I’m really thankful for, but after that I’ll be focusing on the 86.”