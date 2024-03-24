Following penalties for Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly, the latter for crossing the pit exit line and the former for dangerous driving, here are the final results from the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff Pts 1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 58 25 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2.366 19 3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 5.904 15 4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 35.770 12 5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 56.309 10 6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 93.222 8 7 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 95.601 6 8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 100.992 4 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 104.553 2 10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1 LAP 1 11 23 Alex Albon Williams 1 LAP 12 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 1 LAP 13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1 LAP 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1 LAP 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1 LAP 16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 LAP 17 63 George Russell Mercedes DNF 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes DNF 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing DNF