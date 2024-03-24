Following penalties for Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly, the latter for crossing the pit exit line and the former for dangerous driving, here are the final results from the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|Pts
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|58
|25
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|2.366
|19
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|5.904
|15
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|35.770
|12
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|56.309
|10
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|93.222
|8
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|95.601
|6
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|100.992
|4
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|104.553
|2
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1 LAP
|1
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1 LAP
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|1 LAP
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1 LAP
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1 LAP
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1 LAP
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1 LAP
|17
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|DNF
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|DNF
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|DNF