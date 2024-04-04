The Tickford Mustang shed its left-front wheel in the closing stages of the first race of the season, prompting an investigation from the Technical Department at Supercars.

The outcome of that investigation is that a batch of spindles has been recalled and removed from circulation, which has taken place ahead of the ITM Taupo 400 later this month.

“Following the incident at the Thrifty Bathurst 500 involving Cam Waters losing his front-left wheel in the latter stages of the race, a thorough investigation has been carried out by Supercars Technical Department,” read a statement from the series.

“Supercars can confirm that as a precaution, a batch of front wheel spindles previously supplied to some teams, has been recalled from circulation.

“All teams have been advised.”

Wheel issues, including nuts and spindles, were prevalent during the early stages of the Gen3 development and introduction before all but disappearing except for this Waters issue.