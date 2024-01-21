After he won Race 1 the previous day, Bilinski came through from eighth on the grid in the 18-lap Race 2 for second, before he took out the longer 23-lap final.

The top eight from the first race result were reversed for the morning's Race 2, which after two Safety Cars, had the MR2 Competition team in a one-two finish with China's Gerrard Xie the winner over Bilinski.

Third place went to New Zealander Alex Crosbie (Giles Motorsport) over fellow countryman Liam Sceats (MR2). Crosbie was a tearaway leader at the start, only to be reeled in by the Safety Cars and ultimately passed by Xie and then Bilinski.

The leading Australian was Christian Mansell although he lost two positions early and sat ninth for most of the race. The Giles Motorsport driver began making inroads in the latter part, but near the end, contact with his teammate Kaleb Ngatoa put him out.

MTEC drivers Tommy Smith and Elliott Cleary were the other Aussies in the field. Smith was third in the opening laps before he ultimately slipped to seventh while Cleary placed ninth.

Mansell qualified fastest for Race 3, but he was penalised for the Race 2 incident and relegated to fifth on the grid. However he was fast away and second behind Sceats before he was able to get by the Kiwi.

Meanwhile Bilinski was third and was ultimately able to get by both in ensuing laps at the final corner sequence towards the end. Mansell finished a close second while behind Sceats were Crosbie, South Korean Michael Shin and Italy's Nicola Lacorte. Cleary was 10th and Smith 12th.

Bilinski adds his name to the unique trophy which incorporates the actual trophy Denny Hulme won for his last Formula 1 victory at the 1974 Argentine Grand Prix.