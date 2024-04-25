A stewards update issued on Thursday morning outlined that the four-car team failed to upload data from its cars to the Supercars USB device following Sunday's race in New Zealand.

The matter was investigated by one of the deputy race directors upon his return to Australia with the outcome a $1500 fine.

“After the stewards and race direction had left the circuit on Sunday, a report was received from the Supercars Technical Department alleging that Brad Jones Racing Pty Ltd had failed to download the data from its cars' data loggers after the event and upload that data on to the provided USB storage device and deliver that device to the Supercars Technical Department within the prescribed time (in breach of Rule D13.5.1.10 a),” read the updated stewards report.

“Upon his return to Australia, the DRD investigated the report and following an admission by Brad Jones Racing Pty Ltd of the breach (received on 24 April), the stewards (on 25 April) imposed a fine of $1,500.”

The breach has no bearing on the race classifications, with Andre Heimgartner having broken BJR's lengthy wins drought on the Saturday in Taupo.