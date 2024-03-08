Robotham will partner Alice Buckley and Jack Wood in the BPRO team's Toyota 86 in Class D of the Mount Panorama production car enduro.

Both Buckley and Wood have extensive Hyundai Excel experience, with the former also racing in Toyota 86s on both sides of the Tasman.

The car which BPRO is fielding in the 2024 Bathurst 6 Hour is the same as that which won Class D in 2022.

“It's always awesome when you get to Bathurst and take your first laps across the top of The Mountain,” said Robotham, who is also racing full-time in Asia this year.

“It will be great to catch back up with the BPRO crew, I've known Brett [Parrish, Team Principal] and the team for a long time now, and we've had a lot of success in various events.

“The 86 is a really well-sorted package, and it is a lot of fun amongst all of the traffic you can expect in the 6 Hour.

“Both Alice and Jack will be on the money, so it should be a fun event.”

Parrish added, “We're pumped to be heading back to The Mountain with Jay, Alice and Jack.

“With his Bathurst 1000 experience, Jay will be a great sounding board for Alice and Jack, so come race day, hopefully, we will be on the money.

“Outside of some other strong Toyota 86s, Class D will also feature Mazda RX8s, a Honda Integra, a Toyota Camry, a BMW and a VW Golf, so we're expecting a big fight.

“To date, testing has gone well, while back in the pits, we've assembled a great crew, which Scott Green will lead as team manager.

“Scott has a long list of credentials in motorsport, including as a competitor in the Six Hour, and it will be great to lean on his experience.”

Parrish himself will feature in the Hyundai Excel support races, along with BPRO team-mate Josh Dremel.

The 2024 Bathurst 6 Hour takes place from March 29-31.