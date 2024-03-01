The 21-year-old will pair up with Bryce Fullwood in the Middy's Camaro in this year's Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

However, after a handful of TSS starts in the past 12 months, and a previous campaign in Asian TA2, he has now landed full-time seats in two categories which run on the burgeoning platform.

Robotham will drive for Corliss Race Engineering, with backing from Australian company Lanotec, as he competes in the GTM Championship aboard a MARC Mustang and in Super Pickup in a new-model Ford Ranger.

Click here to have your say on the state of Australian motorsport and go into the draw to win a Kincrome Tool Armour Workshop valued at $11,999.

GTM is made up of GT3, GT4 and GTC class machinery, which includes vehicles such as Trans Ams, with Robotham to share the stable with his Kiwi team principal Craig Corliss.

Both GTM and Super Pick Up will take in events at Buriram International Circuit (‘Chang') and Bangsaen Grand Prix, with the former also visiting the Sepang International Circuit.

Robotham will also support the Corliss squad in a range of sponsorship commitments, as well as driver training, testing, product launches, and more.

“I'm really excited to be moving over there; it's going to be very different as it will be my first time living away from home,” said the Victorian.

“The racing in the Thailand Super Series is fantastic; it's very competitive and professional, with the series employing multiple Australian-based officials, so the racing is conducted at a high level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Super Pickup will be very interesting, the Ranger is going to have the current generation Raptor body.

“It's a big difference to the older car, we just need to work on the set-up before the season starts, we're going to be working hard to make the cars quick, and hopefully, we will be at the front.

“Racing the MARC Mustang with Craig, on the other hand, will be very cool, it's a well-sorted package and looks the part.

“We get to race on a good range of circuits, Chang is Thailand's MotoGP circuit, Sepang for a long-time hosted Formula 1, while Bangsaen is amazing, it's a bit like Macau placed in a seaside resort.

“Also, it's so hot over there, you have to keep hydrated, which is good for keeping race fit for when I come home to the Supercars enduros.”

Robotham made his BJR debut last month when he tested at Winton with the Albury-based squad in the Fullwood entry which has finished in the top 10 in the past two years at the Bathurst 1000.

“Moving to Brad Jones Racing is exciting; Bryce is always quick at Bathurst, and last year, he really came to the forefront with the introduction of Gen3,” said Robotham.

“It's great to be working with him.

“We had a test day recently, and the team are so awesome, but there are so many more people there than at a two-car team, so trying to learn everyone's name is a bit of a challenge.”

Both the GTM and Super Pickup classes kick off their race seasons at the Buriram International Circuit from May 3-5.