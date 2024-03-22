The stewards report stated, “Following a post-race session investigation by the Race Director into an alleged breach of Article B 6.5.18.1 of the 2024 Supercars Championship Operations Manual by Brad Jones Racing Pty Ltd. The team admitted that Car 12 tyres were located outside of the teams allocated paddock garage and not compliant with Article 20 of the Authorised Representatives Briefing Instructions for this event.

“The Stewards imposed a fine of $1,000 on Brad Jones Racing Pty Ltd.”

The Repco Supercars Championship field is operating in a different location this weekend at Albert Park, having been bumped from the secondary pit lane garages by the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Two BJR-run cars were also on the receiving end of contact in Race 3 of the season in the past 24 hours, with Bryce Fullwood’s #14 Camaro hit by Todd Hazelwood and the #12 Camaro of Jaxon Evans spinning into the barriers at Turn 14 after a touch from Thomas Randle which went unseen by broadcast cameras.

While Hazelwood was issued a five-second time penalty for “fail[ure] to give racing room,” Randle escaped punishment on the basis that “The available broadcast footage demonstrated that Car 55 was not to blame for the Incident.”

Meanwhile, Dick Johnson Racing’s Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison were both cleared of an alleged yellow flag breach in Qualifying for Race 4, saving them from rear of grid starts this afternoon.

Yellows had been waved at Turn 3 after both of the PremiAir Racing entries, first Tim Slade and then James Golding, spun, before the DJR duo arrived on the scene.

However, it was determined that they had not gained time in the relevant sector, and there was also a conflict between signals.

“The Race Director heard from the Team, viewed and analysed each cars’ vision and data evidence provided by the Team, and along with the conflicting flag signals at Turn 3 (panel and flags) determined both cars had slowed in the zone and therefore the matter did not warrant further action,” stated stewards.

De Pasquale qualified sixth and Davison eighth courtesy of their respective sole hot laps of the session, which were both completed with the chequered flag out.

Race 4 starts this afternoon at 14:55 local time/AEDT.