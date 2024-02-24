The opening race was led all the way by two-time and current series title holder Borg in his Isuzu D-Max. Right behind him was the pole sitter David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) with third going to Borg's teammate Adam Marjoram.

The big mover in the field was Ryal Harris (Ford Ranger) who missed qualifying and started rear of grid. He made it to sixth on the opening lap and improved further when he passed Crick (Ranger) and then Marjoram who was fourth at the time.

Next target was Jimmy Vernon (Mitsubishi Triton), but Harris was loose at Forrest Elbow and tagged Vernon who ended front-on into the tyre barrier. Marjoram was able to retrieve third shortly after, and Harris crossed the line ahead of Crick and Craig Woods (Toyota Hilux).

Harris was penalised 15s for the incident and relegated to 12th, behind Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton), George Gutierrez (Holden Colorado), Ryan How (Ranger), Cody Brewczynski (Hilux), Rossi Johnson (Hilux) and Ellexandra Best (BT-50). There was a safety car period when Holly Espray (D-MAX) spun out at Murrays Corner.

The top seven finishers were inverted for Race 2 and the rookie Wanzek grabbed the lead at the outset. Gutierrez was second until shuffled down the order and forced to pit with a puncture. Crick moved to second while Harris was on another charged and challenged him.

On Conrod Straight on the third tour, Harris tried to overtake Crick but the two clashed with Harris able to save what could have been a big crash. Crick continued and moments later, took the lead at the Chase. Harris pitted as a timing belt had come off.

Marjoram was third again ahead of Sieders while Vernon picked off several to place fourth in front of Wanzek, How, Johnson and Woods who spun earlier after contact from How. Tenth went to Amar Sharma (BT-50). Brewczynski's race ended in the Murray's Corner gravel trap after he had been as high as eighth.