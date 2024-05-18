Bottas is out of contract at the end of the year and it has become increasingly apparent that his future does not lie with Sauber.

The Finn is in his third season with the Swiss squad which will become the Audi factory team for 2026.

Nico Hulkenberg has been signed to the team for next season as part of the transition from its current identity and ownership to what it will ultimately become.

Carlos Sainz has been linked with the other seat, which would see both Bottas and current team-mate Zhou Guanyu out of a drive.

A further indication of the changing attitudes at Hinwil came in Miami, when Bottas had his race engineer changed on him.

With the 10-time grand prix winner clearly not featuring in the future thinking of the team, Bottas is working the market for a new berth for 2025 and beyond.

“When you're in a situation that you are on the free market, you're always looking around,” Bottas confirmed.

“So for a while now it's been different directions, not just one direction, because you can't rely on something, only one, in this sport.”

There are limited opportunities available.

While Red Bull Racing hypothetically has a seat available, Sergio Perez remains favourite to retain that.

There's an opening at Mercedes, though it's understood Bottas is not under consideration for a return there.

With Aston Martin expected to reconfirm Lance Stroll and RB a closed shop in terms of the Red Bull-backed drivers lining up for an opportunity, the options are scant.

That leaves Williams, Alpine, and Haas, all of which have at least one drive available but none of which offer a quick return to the front of the F1 field.

“I wouldn't get one year somewhere just to be in F1, just to hang on,” he asserted.

“I need a long-term project with clear goals and with respect for what I can do and deliver. That's really the main thing.

“Obviously, the faster the car the better, but the main thing is to have that security for years ahead that we can work together for the goals that we set.”

But where Bottas could slot in is less clear.

Williams has recently signed a new contract with Alex Albon, with the second seat thought to be a bargaining chip in terms of the second seat at Mercedes.

Both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon are out of contract at Alpine with at least one tipped to move on. That hypothetically opens a seat there, though bringing in Bottas over promoting out of its junior academy would seriously undermine its existence.

With Oliver Bearman expected to sign with Haas – though that has not yet happened – Bottas slotting into the seat currently occupied by Kevin Magnussen seems the most probable outcome.

“at the moment, everything is an option,” Bottas conceded of his future, adding that he'd like a deal done before the F1 summer break.

“I'm quite keen. I wouldn't just wait for the August break – I think that it will be too late,” he added.

“Pretty keen. No panic at the moment, like I said, there's discussions going on and some progress being made, so no panic.

“I still don't have a contract signed, so I can't say 100n percent [I'll be in F1] – go for 99 [percent].”