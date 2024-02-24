Brown had put the #87 Camaro on pole position for his first Supercars race for his new team and took the early lead at Mount Panorama.

He was six tenths up on team-mate Broc Feeney when he pitted for a first time at the end of Lap 11, but a swap of positions had been locked in by the time the #88 Camaro was in and out of the lane a lap later, despite there appearing to be little difference in dwell time.

Thereafter, the Triple Eight Race Engineering duo ran an effective first and second, with Feeney's victory sealed once the Safety Car was called on the penultimate of 40 laps.

Post-race, Brown said, “Yeah it was really good.

“Obviously in the pits we had a bit of a change of the lead but I stuffed up on pit exit, I didn't get my pit button quick enough and lost a bit of time out of there unfortunately in that first stop.

“But, overall, it is a great way to start a season.

“A one-two, you can't hope for anything better and really good points. It's a pretty tough track this one, so to get second, I'm pretty happy it.”

According to Brown, the limiter issue was probably decisive, although the overcut is also powerful at Mount Panorama.

On missing out on the win, he said, “Yeah definitely, I am a little bit disappointed in myself to be honest out of pit lane.

“I think that might have just allowed me to jump him but the overcut was quite strong as well with him pitting a lap later.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I'm not sure but, overall, I'm not too worried, it's very early in the season and it's really good points. But you always want to get that win that's for sure.”

The gap between Feeney and Brown grew before the final Safety Car, although Brown had settled for second by then.

“I think we were both getting towards maxed out, obviously towards the last few laps I think I knew I wasn't going to get him so I just wasn't completely pushing up on the back.

“Yeah, we'll see what we have tomorrow.”