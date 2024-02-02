The Box Hill-based outfit has promoted Aaron Love from Super2 into the Championship, with the 21-year-old to share the garage with 2010 champion James Courtney.

Love will slot into its existing #3 entry which, after a one-off change of primary backer for last year's season finale, is back in its CoolDrive blue hues, but with a dash of black along the side skirts and splitter.

Courtney is piloting the #7 Ford Mustang and has been joined in his move from Tickford Racing by Snowy River Caravans, making for a familiar look for him also.

“The journey from one car to two is a testament to BRT's growth and potential,” said Co-Principal Tim Blanchard.

“We are incredibly excited about this two-pronged attack in 2024 with our dynamic duo of drivers in James and Aaron, and cannot wait to see what we can achieve together.

“We are hungry for success and ready to make our mark on the championship.”

Courtney, a veteran of the sport, is looking to impart his years of accumulated wisdom on his rookie team-mate.

“I can't wait for the season to get started at Bathurst,” said the 43-year-old.

“The teal livery on the Snowy River Caravans Mustang looks absolutely spectacular.

“The entire team has put in a lot of work during the off-season, and our results will speak for themselves.

“I look forward to working with Aaron this year. He is truly one of the rising stars of the sport, and I am eager to help push him and our team forward.”

Love scored a breakthrough Super2 race win at Bathurst last year, during his wildcard campaign with BRT in the enduros.

“I'm thrilled to continue my journey with BRT,” said the West Australian.

“The CoolDrive Racing Mustang looks fantastic as usual and I am proud to drive it in 2024.

“The BRT crew had been working around the clock during the offseason and I am confident we will experience success this year.

“I'm excited to drive alongside James, a Supercars champion, and learn from him to further build my knowledge in the sport.”

Tim and John Blanchard remain Co-Principals of the family team while Kate Harrington has joined as Team Manager after running Tickford's Super2 programme.

“I am truly excited to be joining BRT, a team with immense potential,” said Harrington.

“I believe in the Blanchards' vision and plan for the future of BRT.

“The entire team is committed to do our best to make everyone in the BRT family proud, with the goal of making the 2024 Supercars season a success.”

In the engineering department, led by Technical Director Mathew Nilsson, there is significant carryover.

Chris Fitzgerald is Love's Race Engineer, as he was in Super2 and for the wildcard, with Data Engineers Emma Cliffe and Aidan Graham staying on Car #3 and #7 respectively.

Raymond Lau has moved from Tickford, where he was on Thomas Randle's car, to engineer Courtney, while Will Jefford has been named Crew Chief.

BRT and the rest of the southern-based teams will test at Winton on Wednesday, February 7.

PHOTOS: 2024 BRT Supercars liveries