The light-hearted, purposely cheesy and well-executed video sees Reynolds take his Tradie Beer Camaro to the Tradie Beer brewery to collect a fresh carton for his two bosses – team owner Charlie Schwerkolt and team principal Adrian Burgess.

Reynolds cuts a number of skids along the way, however the cheekiest element is the inclusion of Burgess, a self-deprecating nod to his run-in with the law last year.