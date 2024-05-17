Matt Stone Racing's #4 Supaglass Camaro ran straight off and smacked the concrete wall at Turn 3 due to a suspected toe link issue.

While he was able to walk away under his own power, Hill has called for changes to the circuit.

“We just got into our green [tyre run], just started the push lap and, just before Turn 3, just lost steering,” recounted the Canberran.

“Not the best place… It's funny, there's no tyre barrier there and, to be honest, it's a pretty sketchy place.

“Like, there really should be a tyre barrier there because if something like that happens, you could pretty much hit the wall perpendicularly and you're going really quick, so, maybe something to look at.”

Fortunately, though, the damage to Car #4 can be repaired overnight, and another practice session awaits before the field moves into qualifying mode at the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

“Looks like we've had a toe link issue and I've lost steering and obviously made the wall,” explained Hill.

“That's a shame [but] the boys will get it fixed up, though.

“It's a good thing we've got this practice [on] Saturday morning because it'll be nice to validate the car's okay.

“Obviously, we need to look a little bit deeper, see if anything up further up the line's copped any damage,” he added.

“But, the car was really quick, we rolled out fast, and [there is] a long way to go.”

Hill was second-quickest at one point in Practice 1, with team-mate Nick Percat finishing the session in that position, 0.1753s off the pace set by Walkinshaw Andretti United's Chaz Mostert.

Practice 2 starts tomorrow at 09:15 local time/11:15 AEST.