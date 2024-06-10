Max Verstappen won the race from Lando Norris and George Russell in a mixed-weather encounter.

However, it was the action of spectators that landed the promoter in hot water with event stewards.

The event promoter, Octane Racing Group, was summoned to meet with officials after “a large group of spectators managed to break the security lines and accessed the track in several areas while the race was finishing and cars were still on track.”

The stewards' document also states as fact that “The security measures and/or security officers and/or equipment which were expected to be in place for the Event were not either enforced or were not sufficient resulting in an unsafe environment for the spectators and drivers.”

It added: “The Promoter stated, in mitigation, that they would conduct a thorough investigation and take steps to remediate in time for the next event in Canada.

“They also expressed their disappointment as they had already invested significant resources in improving the safety measures, but apparently this did not have the desired effect.”

It is the fifth time in the recent past that spectators have entered the race track, with similar scenes occurring at the 2023 Australian and Sao Paulo Grands Prix.

At the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the FIA opened pit lane to photographers before the race had concluded, which created a near-miss as Esteban Ocon narrowly missed the throng of people as he attempted to serve a final lap pit stop.

During the 2022 British Grand Prix, protestors made their way onto the track shortly after the race start. In that instance, the promoters were arrested and were subsequently found guilty in court.

In Australia and Sao Paulo, as in Canada, the promoter was obliged to prepare a report for the FIA detailing formal remediation plans, as has happened in Canada.

On top of that, the governing body has been asked to comment on the adequacy of those steps.

In Melbourne, a lack of response from the FIA saw fans prohibited from entering the track to celebrate under the podium this year.

It's hoped that, for 2025, fans will be welcomed back after the Australian crowd heeded instructions without incident this year.

The Canadian promoter has until September 30 to submit its report to the FIA.