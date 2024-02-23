The 2000-horsepower all-electric SuperVan returns to Mount Panorama this weekend after a series of demonstrations during the Bathurst 12 Hour weekend.

As it turns out those runs were somewhat of a shakedown, with plans to have a proper crack at a lap time around the Mountain this weekend.

The shakedown proved useful with Ford Performance and its partner STARD Advanced Research implementing a number of changes during the week.

Parties from all over the globe helped facilitate the changes, such as members of Ford Performance's rally programme helping rectify a steering issue from on the ground at Rally Sweden.

Parts were delivered from as far as Austria and Japan, while Dick Johnson Racing – Ford's homologation team in Supercars – helping manufacture parts for a revised steering system.

After-hours welding work, meanwhile, was provided by local Bathurst business Yubute Fabrication on Wednesday night in exchange for a carton of beer.

As well as the steering changes, updates have been made to the dampers, tyres and regenerative braking system in a bid to improve driver feel and give driver Romain Dumas more confidence this weekend.

The SuperVan completed its first session right after Supercars practice however there was no lap time attempt on that run.