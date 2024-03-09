The previously large tyre barrier at Turn 4 has been reduced in size, after those two banged wheels in the battle for the lead, 12 months ago.

The barrier has been shortened by approximately 12 feet (3.7 metres) “to widen the area and provide more space for side-by-side racing,” according to IndyCar.

McLaughlin had looked on for back-to-back wins at St Petersburg in 2023, when he battled for much of the race with Grosjean.

Twice, the Team Penske driver had exited the pits just ahead of the Frenchman and, he ran the #3 Chevrolet down the inside line on cold tyres at Turn 4.

On the first occasion, they made light contact but both emerged otherwise unscathed, with McLaughlin retaining the effective lead as they exited the right-hander

On the second occasion, the New Zealander pinched the rear brakes as he negotiated the right-hander, causing wheel-to-wheel contact with Grosjean which put both into the tyre barrier.

It was the end of the Frenchman's race on the spot while Car #3 would be slapped with a drive-through penalty before taking the chequered flag a lap down in 13th position.

McLaughlin initially apologised to Grosjean and admitted he “need[s] to make better decisions” but later said he “probably took more of the blame than I probably should have.”

There is a further tweak to the St Petersburg street circuit this weekend, with a partial resurface removing the bumps at the apex of Turn 3.

McLaughlin's Penske team-mate, Will Power, who was fourth-fastest in Practice 1, said, “The track at Turn 3 is a lot smoother, a lot nicer there.

“That was a big problem last year.”

McLaughlin ended up sixth on the timesheet after the opening practice session of the season, 0.5716s away from top spot but only 0.0994s slower than second place.

“Feeling good about today,” said the four-time IndyCar race winner.

“The Dex Imaging Chevy fells very good. Between Team Penske, Chevy, and everyone in between, we have worked really hard on some things, and we have come out with some pretty strong things, but a lot of hard work is going to have to continue to happen to keep us in the front.

“IndyCar is even harder and tougher this year, but I am excited for the challenge.

“Good first day for us back in 2024 and hopefully we have more coming Saturday and Sunday.”

Practice 2 starts on Saturday at 09:35 ET/Sunday at 01:35 AEDT and then Qualifying from 14:00 ET/06:00 AEDT.