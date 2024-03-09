Rosenqvist clocked a 1:00.3390S in the final minutes of proceedings in the #60 Honda, a time which proved 0.4722s faster than Pato O'Ward's 1:00.8112s and another 0.0070s quicker than Marcus Armstrong's best.

Power was fastest of those who went into Group 1 in the new-for-2024 split practice format, putting the #12 Team Penske Chevrolet fourth on the timesheet on a 1:00.8409s.

“Just small improvements,” said the Queenslander of what is in store now.

“I mean, Felix is on another planet out there, but everyone else is extremely close, so we'll go back and look at it.

“I felt like the flow of the session was pretty good – I don't mind that; there's more room on track and less backing up.

“It's good, car feels good, everything feels calm.

“When you're fast and things are calm, it's good; you've got a little bit in reserve.”

Rosenqvist has landed at the relative minnow MSR squad after being squeezed out of the McLaren IndyCar Team, where he had spent the past three seasons.

Power, though, is not surprised by how the Swede rolled out in the first session of the 2024 IndyCar Series season.

“Not really; I actually thought he'd do very well in that environment,” said the two-time IndyCar champion.

“He's been very quick at the end of last year, he's been coming on very strong, so, no, no surprise.”

The rest of the Penske trio in Practice 1 was Scott McLaughlin in sixth at 0.5716s off the pace, but just 0.0697s slower than Power, and Josef Newgarden in 11th at 0.7216s away from top spot.