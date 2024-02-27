A cloud has hung over Horner since allegations became public knowledge earlier this month.

The 50-year-old attended a lengthy meeting with an independent arbitrator, a King's Counsel understood to have been selected by Horner, who has managed the process.

The outcome of that meeting has taken time and is believed to have resulted in more than 100 pages of evidence and testimony.

Throughout the investigation, Horner has maintained his innocence and remained active in his position.

Horner featured during Red Bull Racing's season launch and attended pre-season testing last week, where he faced the media as part of a scheduled press conference on Day 2 of the three days of running.

Sources have suggested that a resolution to the matter is expected this week and potentially as early as today.

However, it's not expected to be communicated to the media immediately.

Any decision surrounding Horner's future will come from Red Bull GmbH, rather than Red Bull Racing, which has been largely kept out of the matter as it's progressed.

He has stated that, while a distraction, it has been business as usual for the all-conquering operation.

That's despite the FIA and Formula 1 Management wading into the topic with statements, as have a number of rival team bosses.

It's clearly taken a toll, with the Englishman visibly tired when speaking to the media during testing.

There, he was asked questions relating to the matter, which he deflected by stating that as there was an ongoing process, it would be inappropriate to comment.

Opinion within the paddock is split as to whether the outcome could see the veteran team principal removed from his position.

Horner is the longest-serving team boss in the sport, having taken control of the Milton Keynes operation when Red Bull entered as a manufacturer in 2005.

In that time, he's delivered seven drivers' championships, four for Sebastian Vettel and three for Max Verstappen, and six constructors' crowns.

It marks him out as one of the most successful team bosses in F1 history.

The 2024 F1 season begins on Thursday when cars hit the track, though teams will be at the Bahrain International Circuit tomorrow for the usual pre-event media day.