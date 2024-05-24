The Australian won the event in 2018, two years on from the heart-break of a bungled pit stop that left him second to Lewis Hamilton.

That disappointment remains a core memory, though he suggests that helped make his win all the more meaningful.

“I'm just glad I got the win, because if the video was just the low of 2016 without a win to follow, it still would hurt me,” Ricciardo admitted.

“Eight years later, I think it would still feel very painful.”

With no room for error in Moanco, and no room to pass, a premium will be placed on qualifying this weekend.

Given the impact that can have on the outcome of the race, Ricciardo suggested it ramps up the emotions of delivering a qualifying lap around the streets of the Principality.

“I experienced those many strong years here with Red Bull, and actually, the year with Renault had a good quali here, but obviously the McLaren quails were not good,” Ricciardo said.

“The highs are high, and the lows are low, because you know that if you qualify bad, the weekend is pretty much done.

“You can only be so optimistic on a track that doesn't really allow overtaking, so that's why quali is such a powerful feeling around here.

“When you do the lap, it's just like this crazy, crazy feeling of awesomeness. It's just fun.

“Like Max last year, when he crossed the line after hitting the wall probably three times in the last sector, and he's like, okay, you got pole.

“In his head, he's like ‘Yeah, no one was willing to hit the wall three times. I earned this pole lap.'

“I've certainly visualised some pretty high laps already,” he added.

“I definitely come into the weekend with a genuine feeling of happiness and confidence and possibility.

“There's no reward [on Friday], so I'm just going in with the excitement to drive this track again – and not in a casual way but really, shit, I'm just glad to get out here again.

“I'm sure after the few laps that I've done I'll be like, okay, now let's f**king turn it up a little bit.

“Then you'll see the confidence start to build and the possibility of maybe an awesome lap on Saturday.”

Opening practice in Monaco begins today at 13:30 local time (21:30 AEST).