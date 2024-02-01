A new rule is contained in the 2024 Supercars Operations manual which stipulates that the Primary Driver must start the race at the enduros, a change for which the potential came to light last November.

Previously, teams had full ‘freedom' with respect to who could take the wheel for lights out at the enduros.

Both Speedcafe columnist/former Triple Eight Race Engineering Team Principal Roland Dane and 2019 Bathurst 1000 winner Scott McLaughlin had called on Supercars to abolish the official primary driver/co-driver demarcation, although there is no sign of that coming to pass anytime soon.

However, the addition of a rule about which driver must start the race will ensure that that championship's stars will be on the grid at Bathurst for one of the highest-rating moments of the season, when Supercars is in the mainstream sporting spotlight.

The change will have strategic implications for teams given starting a co-driver was deemed optimal by most, or on most occasions.

It also makes the choice of primary driver for any wildcards all the more significant.

Team bosses and drivers alike both expressed their opposition to the proposed rule change which has indeed come to pass.

The Penrite Oil Sandown 500 takes place on September 20-22 and the Repco Bathurst 1000 from October 10-13.