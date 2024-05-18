The Triple Eight Supercheap Auto wildcard pilot will head up an all-Eggleston Motorsport front row at Wanneroo Raceway with 2023 series winner Kai Allen (#1 ZB Commodore) to line up alongside him.

Row 2 will be comprised of Tickford Racing's Brad Vaughan (#5 S550 Mustang) and Brad Jones Racing rookie Cody Gillis (#9 ZB Commodore).

The latter came from Group 1 of Qualifying for Race 1 and set a target of 0:54.9770s for the second group, that being the upper 50 percent on combined practice times, to beat.

Group 2 reportedly all started on used tyres and Allen broke into a big slide exiting ‘Kolb Corner' (Turn 6) on his first flyer, which yielded a 0:55.7287s, before moving up to sixth outright on a 0:55.4360s on his second lap.

By the time all of the quicker 13 from Friday had completed their first runs, Jarrod Hughes (#118 Image Racing ZB Commodore) was best of them in sixth on a 0:55.3716s and Allen seventh.

Murray headed out for his second run with a probable brake fire in the right-front corner of the #88 ZB Commodore.

He still set a 0:55.0608s to move up to second place, which was quickly taken over by Friday fast man Zach Bates (#25 Walkinshaw Andretti United ZB Commodore) with a 0:55.0207s.

Next time by, Murray was quickest of all with a 0:54.7855s before Vaughan jumped onto a provisional front row with a 0:54.9555s.

Allen, though, managed to put Car #1 into second spot with a 0:54.8380s inside the final three minutes, meaning Vaughan is third and Gillis's time held on for fourth.

Bates ended up fifth, from Hughes, Aaron Cameron (#27 Kelly Racing S550 Mustang), Mason Kelly (#22 Kelly S550 Mustang), Jordyn Sinni (#54 Eggleston ZB Commodore), and Max Vidau (#17 Anderson Motorsport S550 Mustang) from Group 1 in 10th.

Back in Group 1, Cameron McLeod (#92 RM Racing Cars ZB Commodore) was quickest after the first runs on a 0:55.4167s which he reportedly set on green tyres saved up after he experienced power steering issues in Friday practice.

Vidau then set a new fastest lap of the weekend, a 0:55.3581s, before Gillis clocked a 0:54.9770s.

Elliott Cleary (#19 ZB Commodore) made it a BJR one-two with a 0:55.3478s before Vidau split them with a 0:55.1637s and then McLeod moved into third on a 0:55.2527s.

McLeod ended up 14th all-told and Cleary 15th.

Race 1 of the weekend, to be run over 40 minutes, is officially due to start this afternoon at 14:20 local time/16:20 AEST.

Results: Qualifying for Race 1