The Triple Eight Supercheap Auto wildcard pilot will head up an all-Eggleston Motorsport front row at Wanneroo Raceway with 2023 series winner Kai Allen (#1 ZB Commodore) to line up alongside him.
Row 2 will be comprised of Tickford Racing's Brad Vaughan (#5 S550 Mustang) and Brad Jones Racing rookie Cody Gillis (#9 ZB Commodore).
The latter came from Group 1 of Qualifying for Race 1 and set a target of 0:54.9770s for the second group, that being the upper 50 percent on combined practice times, to beat.
Group 2 reportedly all started on used tyres and Allen broke into a big slide exiting ‘Kolb Corner' (Turn 6) on his first flyer, which yielded a 0:55.7287s, before moving up to sixth outright on a 0:55.4360s on his second lap.
By the time all of the quicker 13 from Friday had completed their first runs, Jarrod Hughes (#118 Image Racing ZB Commodore) was best of them in sixth on a 0:55.3716s and Allen seventh.
Murray headed out for his second run with a probable brake fire in the right-front corner of the #88 ZB Commodore.
He still set a 0:55.0608s to move up to second place, which was quickly taken over by Friday fast man Zach Bates (#25 Walkinshaw Andretti United ZB Commodore) with a 0:55.0207s.
Next time by, Murray was quickest of all with a 0:54.7855s before Vaughan jumped onto a provisional front row with a 0:54.9555s.
Allen, though, managed to put Car #1 into second spot with a 0:54.8380s inside the final three minutes, meaning Vaughan is third and Gillis's time held on for fourth.
Bates ended up fifth, from Hughes, Aaron Cameron (#27 Kelly Racing S550 Mustang), Mason Kelly (#22 Kelly S550 Mustang), Jordyn Sinni (#54 Eggleston ZB Commodore), and Max Vidau (#17 Anderson Motorsport S550 Mustang) from Group 1 in 10th.
Back in Group 1, Cameron McLeod (#92 RM Racing Cars ZB Commodore) was quickest after the first runs on a 0:55.4167s which he reportedly set on green tyres saved up after he experienced power steering issues in Friday practice.
Vidau then set a new fastest lap of the weekend, a 0:55.3581s, before Gillis clocked a 0:54.9770s.
Elliott Cleary (#19 ZB Commodore) made it a BJR one-two with a 0:55.3478s before Vidau split them with a 0:55.1637s and then McLeod moved into third on a 0:55.2527s.
McLeod ended up 14th all-told and Cleary 15th.
Race 1 of the weekend, to be run over 40 minutes, is officially due to start this afternoon at 14:20 local time/16:20 AEST.
Results: Qualifying for Race 1
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|88
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Cooper Murray
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:54.7855
|2
|1
|Eggleston Motorsport/Coca-Cola
|Kai Allen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:54.8380
|0:00.0525
|3
|5
|Dormer HVAC Services
|Brad Vaughan
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|0:54.9555
|0:00.1700
|4
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing
|Cody Gillis
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:54.9770
|0:00.1915
|5
|25
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Zach Bates
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:54.9874
|0:00.2019
|6
|118
|Image Racing
|Jarrod Hughes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:55.0824
|0:00.2969
|7
|27
|Schramm Group Racing
|Aaron Cameron
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|0:55.1139
|0:00.3284
|8
|22
|Kelly Racing
|Mason Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|0:55.1250
|0:00.3395
|9
|54
|Eggleston Motorsport/Car City
|Jordyn Sinni
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:55.1439
|0:00.3584
|10
|17
|Anderson Motorsport
|Max Vidau
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|0:55.1637
|0:00.3782
|11
|6
|AWC
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|0:55.1643
|0:00.3788
|12
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|0:55.1691
|0:00.3836
|13
|38
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Cameron Crick
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:55.1919
|0:00.4064
|14
|92
|RM Racing Cars/PremiAir Racing
|Cameron McLeod
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:55.2527
|0:00.4672
|15
|19
|Brad Jones Racing
|Elliott Cleary
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:55.3478
|0:00.5623
|16
|20
|Gtechniq
|Reuben Goodall
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:55.3615
|0:00.5760
|17
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Jobe Stewart
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:55.3832
|0:00.5977
|18
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Campbell Logan
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:55.4036
|0:00.6181
|19
|18
|Cavalier Homes
|Matthew Chahda
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:55.4939
|0:00.7084
|20
|3
|Spitwater / MWM
|Thomas Maxwell
|Nissan Altima
|DS3
|0:55.5322
|0:00.7467
|21
|15
|AWCON
|Cody Burcher
|Nissan Altima
|DS3
|0:55.5337
|0:00.7482
|22
|138
|Titan Caravans/ NAPA Autoparts
|Jett Johnson
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|0:55.6220
|0:00.8365
|23
|11
|Super Cars Super Heroes / AIM
|Ryan Gilroy
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|0:55.8233
|0:01.0378
|24
|33
|Ascot Demolition/Cylinder Head
|Callum Walker
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|0:56.2043
|0:01.4188
|25
|4
|Rightway Industrial
|Tony Auddino
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS3
|0:56.7976
|0:02.0121