Wild weather, including what has been described as a mini tornado, caused widespread destruction on the Gold Coast and Hinterland areas on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Hundreds of homes were badly damaged, many left inhabitable – including that of Supercars driver Coulthard.

His partner Becky Lamb took to social media yesterday to clarify that the family and pets were okay but their new house was destroyed.

“We were horrendously smashed by the storm/tornado – whatever it was,” she wrote.

“Fabian, the kids are I, dogs are horses are all luckily safe.

“There are plenty worse off than us. [We are] lucky to be alive.

“Our new house is inhabitable. We are obviously devastated and overwhelmed. We have no food, reception or power but we are safe and we will rebuild.

“We have so many incredible friends and are so grateful for everyone’s thoughts and care.

“We have met our incredible new neighbours – how lucky are we!

“Stay safe and hug your loved ones so tight ❤️.”

Lamb asked for people not to contact her via social media due to an overwhelming number of messages.