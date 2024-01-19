The Honda rider was looking to overtake Ross Branch for second in the general classification on the penultimate stage of Dakar 2024 when some local wildlife got in his way.

Van Beveren does not believe he hit one of the dromedaries, but the evasive action caused him to crash and be thrown over his handlebars.

“There was a herd of a dozen dromedaries right in the middle of the tracks,” he recounted.

“It's not unusual to see them; they are desert animals after all.

“It was one of the very quick main tracks, just after refuelling. When I approached them, they moved away to the left, but just as I was accelerating to pass them to the right, one of them had a change of mind and went back to the right-hand side of the tracks.

“It was too late and I was going too fast. I tried to avoid it but there was a big rock at the edge of the track and I hit it.

“I don't know if I hit the dromedary, but there weren't any there when I picked myself back up.

“I couldn't avoid it and went over the handlebars at speed. I thought to myself, ‘this is going to hurt.'

“I think I landed on my head and cartwheeled over.

“I was groggy afterwards, but the airbag did a good job protecting me.

“I picked up my bike, which was a bit damaged, but I managed to finish. I had to slow down a bit towards the end, but I'm okay.”

Van Beveren is now 4:09s behind Branch in the battle for second overall, while his team-mate Ricky Brabec looks to have done enough to cruise to the title in this evening's (AEDT) 12th and final stage.

Brabec, whose lead is 10:22s, said, “I would say today was my best ride of the rally.

“The first goal on the Dakar is always to make it to the rest day and then the next goal is to make it to the finish.

“If you finish the Dakar, that's a win.

“If you can win the Dakar, it's legendary.”