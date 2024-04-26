Grove Racing has an unexpected vacancy in its line-up after a date change for the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 created a clash for Kevin Estre.

The Frenchman had paired up with Matt Payne in 2023 but Speedcafe expects Wood to co-driver the #26 Mustang with Richie Stanaway.

Garth Tander will shift across to Car #19, having mentored Payne since he arrived at Grove last year.

Coincidentally, Wood has had three spells at Kelly Racing, either as a primary driver or co-driver, before it morphed into Grove Racing.

He has spent the last three years as a co-driver of the #8 Brad Jones Racing entry, initially with Nick Percat and then Andre Heimgartner.

BJR has signed Declan Fraser to partner Heimgartner in the R&J Batteries Camaro this year.

Wood has 16 Bathurst 1000 starts to his name thus far, with five top 10 finishes including a fourth with Erebus Motorsport in 2017.

He continues to compete full-time in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, and is currently fourth in the Pro class standings.

This year's Sandown 500 has been shifted a week forward to September 13-15, the same weekend on which Estre will be racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship at Fuji.