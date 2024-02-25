Three days of testing in Bahrain have offered something of an insight into the current pecking order, with Red Bull Racing the clear class leader once again.

Ferrari appears to be second best ahead of a tight midfield that includes Mercedes, McLaren, Aston Martin, Alpine, Haas, Williams, RB, with an unruly Sauber tipped to bring up the rear.

That assessment is based on what was seen on track over the three days of testing, coupled with lap times and comments from teams and drivers throughout the paddock.

In truth, it's an educated guess from all concerned, a point Ricciardo suggests could lead to a surprise performance based off an inaccurate picture.

“I feel like, in a week, we might still get at least one team surprising us. You never know,” he said.

Pre-season testing is notoriously difficult to objectively assess a team's performance because of the number of variables involved.

It's a fact some teams exploit to either hide their true potential or give an artificial sense of optimism ahead of the season proper.

With regulations more proscriptive than they've ever been, cars are only subtly different from one another which does much to standardise performance across the field.

Finding differences is, therefore, a matter of observing and interpreting nuance.

To make his assessment, Ricciardo spent time observing trackside on Friday evening, offering a different perspective to that gained from his 190 laps across the three days.

“I have a feeling of who the top teams are currently. I mean, obviously, Red Bull. I think that's a sure thing.

“I say a sure thing, I'm not saying they're a sure winner but they're a sure podium-fighting car.

“I would for now confidently say I think the Ferrari, the red car is looking pretty good as well.

“So let's say those two I have some confidence. Then, behind that, I kind of have a bit of confidence who's maybe next, but then when you probably get where we are in that midfield battle…

“You know, one-tenth, two-tenths can make a big difference and have a big swing on a race weekend.

“That's where testing, you can maybe see half a second or the second gaps, but you really can't see those two, three-tenths gaps.”

The Bahrain Grand Prix begins on Thursday with opening practice, ahead of qualifying on Friday evening and the race itself on Saturday night.