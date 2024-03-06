The #18 Honda has been filled for the whole season with two different drivers, namely Jack Harvey and rookie Nolan Siegel.

Car #51, which will be fielded in partnership with Rick Ware Racing, will be steered by sportscar veteran Colin Braun for this weekend's St Petersburg race and the exhibition event at The Thermal Club, with the roster beyond March yet to be announced.

Braun will pair up at St Petersburg with Harvey, who has been signed up for 14 races.

Siegel will contest four events which do not clash with his existing Indy NXT programme with HMD Motorsports, namely The Thermal Club, Long Beach, the Indianapolis 500, and Toronto.

Harvey, who was dropped by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing late last season, said, “I'm thrilled to join Dale Coyne Racing for this season.

“I want to thank Dale, [sponsor] INVST and many other supporters for giving me this opportunity to return to the NTT IndyCar Series and continue this journey.

“St Pete. has always been a city, and circuit, that I have loved and it's great to have the opportunity to start this new chapter at one of my favourite events.”

Siegel remarked, “I'm super excited to be joining Dale Coyne Racing for Thermal, Long Beach, the Indianapolis 500 and Toronto in the 18 car this season.

“It's a lifelong dream come true for me to be racing in the NTT IndyCar Series. I can't wait to make the most of this opportunity.

“Huge thank you to Dale, everyone at the team and everyone that has been a part of my career up until now that's helped get me here.

“Thermal is right around the corner. We're going to get to work, and I can't wait to get back in the car.”

Braun, who makes his IndyCar debut at St Petersburg, commented, “I'm so pumped about doing my first two NTT IndyCar Series races at St Petersburg and Thermal Club with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR.

“I want to give a huge thank you to Dale. What an opportunity he gave me last week to get a taste of the Indy car in Sebring [test]. It was so fun to drive. The folks at Honda and HRC also made me feel right at home.

“I can't wait to get going in St Pete. It's a place I haven't been to in a little bit so we're definitely jumping off into the deep end but I'm looking forward to getting going on the street course, continuing to work with the team, a great group of people there, and I couldn't be more excited and ready to get going on this challenge. It's going to be a blast.”

DCR has also hired veteran race engineer Steve Newey to lead Car #51.

“It's been a busy off-season and we're extremely pleased with our driver line-up heading into the 2024 season,” said team owner Dale Coyne.

“I think we have a great combination of drivers that will work well together, as they've shown at our tests in Homestead and Sebring.

“Jack brings a lot of experience to the team, and he immediately fit right in when he tested with us.

“Nolan, like Jack, is a pleasure to work with. He impressed us at the Homestead test with how quickly he was up to speed for his first time in the car. We look forward to seeing what both will do this season aboard our 18 car.

“We already know what Colin Braun can do in a sportscar, and it was great to see him jump into our IndyCar last week.

“He's jumping into the deep end with little time aboard one of these cars before his first race but we're confident in his abilities and can't wait to see him back in the car this weekend in St. Petersburg.”

Meanwhile, McLaren has confirmed Callum Ilott as David Malukas' injury replacement for at least the first race of the season.

Practice 1 at St Petersburg starts on Friday afternoon at 14:45 ET/Saturday morning at 06:45 AEDT.