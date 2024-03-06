The circuit promises to be unlike anything F1 has seen before, with some likening the planned 21-turn circuit to the Mario Kart racing game.

Qiddiya Speed Park will include a cantilevered opening corner, dubbed ‘Blade' which will rise as high as a 20-storey building.

Parts of the track are set to run alongside the world's fastest roller-coaster at the adjacent Qiddiya Six Flags amusement park.

Designed by Herman Tilke, with the assistance of ex-F1 driver Alex Wurz, there will be a total of 108 metres of elevation change across the lap with LEDs illuminating it.

Set against the backdrop of the Tuqaiq mountains, 80 percent of the circuit will be a street circuit, with three DRS activation zones planned – and a projected maximum speed of 325km/h.

“The Speed Park Track will be a true embodiment of Qiddiya's power of play philosophy and position Qiddiya City as the home of Saudi motorsport and one of the world's leading motorsport venues,” said Abdullah Aldawood, managing director of Qiddiya Investment Company, which announced the project.

“Visitors and spectators will be treated to one of the most unique race experiences in the world with a pioneering track that will be ready to host some of the world's biggest motorsport events.”

The all-new circuit is poised to take over hosting of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from 2028. MotoGP will also find a home at the venue having signed a memorandum of understanding to race at the new track.

The venue resides within Qiddiya City, which sits 45km south-west of Riyadh City and 70km south-west of King Khalid International Airport.

The project claims once complete it will have more than 400 tourist attractions, including theme parks, and house more than 600,000 residents across 25 districts.

Formula 1 currently races in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche circuit, which hosts the second round of the 2024 world championship this weekend.

Qiddiya Speed Park