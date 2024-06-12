The #11 and #17 Mustangs of Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison respectively will carry the look not only this weekend at Hidden Valley but also at next month's NTI Townsville 500.

Dick Johnson Racing's Indigenous livery was voted the fan favourite in both 2022 and 2023, with contemporary Indigenous artist Zoe Raymond from Bunji Enterprises brought back to design its 2024 version.

Raymond, a Yindjibarndi/Pinikura woman, explained the meaning behind this year's look.

“Some of these symbols are at the forefront and stand out strong,” she said.

“These are the achievements and milestones that everyone sees first and foremost.

“The symbols that are hiding in the background are representative of all the hard work that the Nation doesn't see.

“Like our First Nations people, the Shell V-Power Racing Team showcases tenacity, hard work and determination to keep moving forward.

“That is the time when the fire burns even brighter; the determination to win keeps the team going. Just like the fire that keeps our people going.

“There is a second design that adorns the side panels. The symbols represent the pitstops made throughout each race.

“The wavy lines symbolise the smoke that fills up the pit as the drivers speed off in determination with that burning desire to win.

“We will always be loud and proud, and so will the Shell V-Power Racing Team.”

Raymond's work extends to the hand-painted race boots for Davison and De Pasquale.

DJR CEO David Noble remarked, “We're incredibly proud to reveal our 2024 Indigenous Livery, which will feature on both of our Shell V-Power Mustangs.

“This marks the second consecutive year we have had the privilege of working with the talented Zoe Raymond from Bunji Enterprises, whose creativity and storytelling continues to educate and inspire us.

“Our team's theme for 2024 is ‘On the Hunt,' and to achieve that, we must keep our fire burning, symbolising an endless pursuit of excellence through resilience and perseverance.

“Our own storytelling is synonymous with the Indigenous people, honouring the legacy of those who have come before us.

“The 2024 NAIDOC Week theme ‘Keep the Fire Burning' is a tribute to the rich culture and heritage of Indigenous Australia, representing our commitment to acknowledging and celebrating the diverse history of our nation.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Zoe and Bunji Enterprises for collaborating with us on this project.”

Josh Silcock and Mikey Flynn will lead DJR's at-track operations this weekend at Hidden Valley following the team's parting of ways from Team Manager Ben Croke.

Opening practice for the Darwin Triple Crown and Qualifying for Race 11 of the season take place this Friday, June 14.

PHOTOS: Dick Johnson Racing Indigenous livery