Doohan's 2024 programme has now been revealed following his decision to not continue in FIA F2 beyond last season.

He will continue as Alpine's reserve driver, travelling to the majority of the Formula 1 races while also completing a heavy simulator work load.

Additionally there will be a testing programme with a 2022-spec Alpine and Free Practice 1 appearances.

Currently missing from Doohan's plans are any race outings, prompting questions as to whether he could look outside the F1 system for competitive miles.

When asked by Speedcafe if Supercars was of any interest, Doohan said he'd jump at the opportunity to make a wildcard appearance – although stressed it would be down the track, not this year.

“I think in the future it'd be really, really cool to do a wildcard, especially at the Bathurst 1000,” he said

“It would be really cool to leap out and do some special one-off or cool events. You know, they are amazing machinery and also the series gets great reach. I think everyone who watches it, loves it, including myself.

“So it would be super cool to do something.

“I got a drive of [a Supercar] last year with the connection and partnership that we have with Castrol, an activation with them at a circuit near Albert Park, which was cool.”

The activation ahead of the Australian Grand Prix weekend last year saw Doohan, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon all drive Thomas Randle's Tickford Gen3 Supercar at Calder Park.