Motorsport Australia issued a statement on the tragedy a short time ago, advising that the driver was found unresponsive and could not be revived.

According to witness reports, the vehicle was undamaged.

The deceased has not been named publicly, although the family has been notified.

Speedcafe extends its condolences to the family of the driver.

See below for full statement from Motorsport Australia

Perenjori Classic – Motorsport Australia statement

Motorsport Australia has been advised of a critical incident at the Perenjori Classic, a round of the Western Australia Off Road Championship.

A driver was found unresponsive on the side of the course on Saturday afternoon (WA time), with first aid administered by competing crews before the on-site ambulance team arrived at the scene shortly after. Unfortunately they were unable to revive the driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witness reports from those at the event also indicate the vehicle was undamaged.

Western Australia Police were called to the scene and are investigating the incident, working closely with Motorsport Australia officials and staff.

The family has been advised of the incident, with Motorsport Australia offering its full support.

Motorsport Australia extends its sympathy to the family, friends and officials at the scene and has offered counselling services to those at the event impacted by this tragic event.

The remainder of the event scheduled to run on Sunday has also been cancelled, event organisers have confirmed.