There are numerous contenders for outright victory, inter-class contests plus battles for individual class wins.

The winners from 2023, Simon Hodges and Jayden Ojeda in their BMW M4, headline the entry and bolstered further by the addition of George Miedecke. Their Class X Ultimate Performance and outright competition will come from 2019 winners Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey (M3) and joined by Will Davison.

Fellow former winners (in 2018), brothers Grant and Iain Sherrin (M4) will return. Shane Smollen, who together with Tom McLennan and David Russell, are in the 2021 winning M4. Rob Rubis partnered with Smollen and Shane Van Gisbergen then, and this year will team up with Scott Turner and Jordan Cox.

Supercars driver Thomas Randle joins brothers Ben and Michael Kavich (BMW M2), while Dean Campbell and Cameron Crick are expected to be front runners in their M2.

The Class A1, for Extreme Performance, Forced Induction, includes John Bowe in a Ford Focus RS with David Brown and Ashley Wright. They will take on turbo charged machinery from Mitsubishi, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, BMW and Volkswagen.

Class A2 Extreme Performance, Naturally Aspirated will be the realm of the V8s. There will be fleet of Ford Mustangs, in the hands of the likes of Tony Quinn, Ryder Quinn, Grant Denyer, Tim Slade, Chad Parish, Rylan Gray, Ryan Casha, Chris Delfsma, Hadrian Morrall, Tyler Mecklem, Tony Alford, Lindsay Kearns, Jake Camilleri and Scott Nicholas.

Their opposition will come from Chris Lillis, Nathan Callaghan and Josh Muggleton in the developing Chev Camaro, Tony Levitt and Luke King (Mercedes AMG C63) and Scott Gore and Steve Owen (Lexus RC F).

Class B1 includes the most raced car in Bathurst history, Peter O’Donnell’s BMW 335i with Matt Chahda and Garry Mennell. They will be up against the Bathurst-based Subaru team of the Inwood family, and the all-female team of Karlie Buccini, Courtney Prince and Suzanne Palermo.

The Performance Car Class C will see a fight between a group of mainly turbocharged hot hatches, including Renault Megane RS265, HSV Astra’s and VW Scirocco Rs. Drivers include Zach Bates with his dad, Rick, and Colin Osborne, and Trans Am racers Cody Gillis and Elliot Cleary.

There are five Toyota 86s in Class D (Production Cars) and include Jay Robotham with Alice Buckley and Jack Wood. New Zealanders Andy Duffin, Liam Duffin and Nigel Hanley will compete in a Mazda RX8.

Four cars will fight Class E (Compact cars), including the Mazda 3 driven by Andrew Jackman, Mark Taubitz and new addition, Jamie Westaway that won last year.

The Bathurst 6 Hour will be held over the Easter weekend with practice on Good Friday, practice and on qualifying on Easter Saturday and race on Easter Sunday that will commence at 11:45am. There will be live broadcast on SBS, Fox Sports and Kayo on Saturday and Sunday.

2024 HI-TEC OILS BATHURST 6 HOUR – OFFICIAL ENTRY LIST