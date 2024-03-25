There are numerous contenders for outright victory, inter-class contests plus battles for individual class wins.
The winners from 2023, Simon Hodges and Jayden Ojeda in their BMW M4, headline the entry and bolstered further by the addition of George Miedecke. Their Class X Ultimate Performance and outright competition will come from 2019 winners Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey (M3) and joined by Will Davison.
Fellow former winners (in 2018), brothers Grant and Iain Sherrin (M4) will return. Shane Smollen, who together with Tom McLennan and David Russell, are in the 2021 winning M4. Rob Rubis partnered with Smollen and Shane Van Gisbergen then, and this year will team up with Scott Turner and Jordan Cox.
Supercars driver Thomas Randle joins brothers Ben and Michael Kavich (BMW M2), while Dean Campbell and Cameron Crick are expected to be front runners in their M2.
The Class A1, for Extreme Performance, Forced Induction, includes John Bowe in a Ford Focus RS with David Brown and Ashley Wright. They will take on turbo charged machinery from Mitsubishi, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, BMW and Volkswagen.
Class A2 Extreme Performance, Naturally Aspirated will be the realm of the V8s. There will be fleet of Ford Mustangs, in the hands of the likes of Tony Quinn, Ryder Quinn, Grant Denyer, Tim Slade, Chad Parish, Rylan Gray, Ryan Casha, Chris Delfsma, Hadrian Morrall, Tyler Mecklem, Tony Alford, Lindsay Kearns, Jake Camilleri and Scott Nicholas.
Their opposition will come from Chris Lillis, Nathan Callaghan and Josh Muggleton in the developing Chev Camaro, Tony Levitt and Luke King (Mercedes AMG C63) and Scott Gore and Steve Owen (Lexus RC F).
Class B1 includes the most raced car in Bathurst history, Peter O’Donnell’s BMW 335i with Matt Chahda and Garry Mennell. They will be up against the Bathurst-based Subaru team of the Inwood family, and the all-female team of Karlie Buccini, Courtney Prince and Suzanne Palermo.
The Performance Car Class C will see a fight between a group of mainly turbocharged hot hatches, including Renault Megane RS265, HSV Astra’s and VW Scirocco Rs. Drivers include Zach Bates with his dad, Rick, and Colin Osborne, and Trans Am racers Cody Gillis and Elliot Cleary.
There are five Toyota 86s in Class D (Production Cars) and include Jay Robotham with Alice Buckley and Jack Wood. New Zealanders Andy Duffin, Liam Duffin and Nigel Hanley will compete in a Mazda RX8.
Four cars will fight Class E (Compact cars), including the Mazda 3 driven by Andrew Jackman, Mark Taubitz and new addition, Jamie Westaway that won last year.
The Bathurst 6 Hour will be held over the Easter weekend with practice on Good Friday, practice and on qualifying on Easter Saturday and race on Easter Sunday that will commence at 11:45am. There will be live broadcast on SBS, Fox Sports and Kayo on Saturday and Sunday.
2024 HI-TEC OILS BATHURST 6 HOUR – OFFICIAL ENTRY LIST
|CAR
|CLASS
|SPONSOR
|DRIVER A
|DRIVER B
|DRIVER C
|MAKE
|MODEL
|
CLASS X: ULTIMATE PERFORMANCE
|1
|X
|Secure Wealth Advisers
|Simon Hodges
|Jayden Ojeda
|George Miedecke
|BMW
|M4
|10
|X
|Link Signs
|Brock Giblin
|Brandon Madden
|Holden
|HSV GTS
|23
|X
|Bruce Lynton Service
|Beric Lynton
|Tim Leahey
|Will Davison
|BMW
|M3
|24
|X
|Syd Fab/GWR Australia
|Michael Auld
|Tyler Everingham
|Brianna Wilson
|BMW
|M3
|27
|X
|Sherrin Rentals
|Grant Sherrin
|Iain Sherrin
|BMW
|M4
|81
|X
|McLennan Motorsport
|Tom McLennan
|David Russell
|Shane Smollen
|BMW
|M4
|92
|X
|Yellow Pages/Race For A Cure
|Michael Kavich
|Ben Kavich
|Thomas Randle
|BMW
|M2 Coupe
|96
|X
|Mackay Goodwin/Lloyds Auctions/Fierce Racing
|Scott Turner
|Robert Rubis
|Jordan Cox
|BMW
|M4
|118
|X
|DA Campbell Transport
|Dean Campbell
|Cameron Crick
|BMW
|M2 Coupe
|
CLASS A1: EXTREME PERFORMANCE (FORCED INDUCTION)
|14
|A1
|Forklogic
|Oliver Loiacono
|Liam Loiacono
|Mitsubishi
|Evolution X
|45
|A1
|Wolfbrook Motorsport
|Steve Brooks
|Bill Riding
|Glen Chappel
|Mercedes
|AMG A45
|66
|A1
|Nova Employment/FullGas Racing
|Dimitri Agathos
|Harry Hayek
|Subaru
|Impreza WRX STi
|71
|A1
|Team Buccini Racing
|Paolo Buccini
|Jett Johnson
|Michael Von Rappard
|BMW
|M140i
|69
|A1
|Brown Davis Motorsport
|David Brown
|Ashley Wright
|John Bowe
|Ford
|Focus RS
|88
|A1
|Duce Joinery
|Graeme Wakefield
|Ian Mewett
|Craig Allan
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer Evo X
|91
|A1
|Team Nineteen
|Mark Griffith
|Owen Hizzey
|Mercedes Benz
|AMG A45
|93
|A1
|Waltec Motorsport
|Kent Quinn
|Kynan Yu
|Paul Blomqvist
|BMW
|M2 Coupe
|222
|A1
|Harding Peformance
|Cem Yucel
|Iain Salteri
|Volkswagen
|Golf R
|971
|A1
|Team Buccini Racing
|Patrick Barnett
|Peter Bray
|Timothy McDonald
|BMW
|M135i
|
CLASS A2: EXTREME PERFORMANCE (NATURALLY ASPIRATED)
|7
|A2
|Game Over
|Tony Quinn
|Ryder Quinn
|Grant Denyer
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|9
|A2
|Parramatta Vehicle Services
|Hadrian Morrall
|Tyler Mecklem
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|12
|A2
|Debeers Refinish
|Greg Keam
|Justin Matthews
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|16
|A2
|Levitt Motorsports
|Anthony Levitt
|Luke King
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG C63
|25
|A2
|TyrePlus Burleigh
|Lindsay Kearns
|Jake Camilleri
|Scott Nicholas
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|29
|A2
|Razztech Motorsports
|Paul Razum
|Braydan Willmington
|Bradley Vaughan
|Holden
|HSV Clubsport R8
|30
|A2
|Megalife
|Jason Gomersall
|Aaron Seton
|Benjamin Gomersall
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|48
|A2
|Asap Marketing Pty Ltd
|Scott Gore
|Steve Owen
|Lexus
|RC F
|51
|A2
|IES Motorsport
|Graham Cheney
|Paul Hadley
|Tyler Cheney
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|54
|A2
|Tamborine Mountain Nursery
|Tony Alford
|Kyle Alford
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|64
|A2
|Statewide Oil
|Chris Lillis
|Josh Muggleton
|Nathan Callaghan
|HSV Chevrolet
|Camaro
|121
|A2
|Century 21
|Chris Delfsma
|Rylan Gray
|Ryan Casha
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|544
|A2
|Tamborine Mountain Nursery
|Tim Slade
|Chad Parrish
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|
CLASS B1: HIGH PERFORMANCE (FORCED INDUCTION)
|28
|B1
|Spinifex Recruiting
|Peter O’Donnell
|Matt Chahda
|Garry Mennell
|BMW
|335i
|105
|B1
|Camel Toe Racing
|John Fitzgerald
|Aaron Zerefos
|Brent Howard
|BMW
|135i
|143
|B1
|A1 Towing Bathurst
|Harrison Inwood
|Grant Inwood
|Darcy Inwood
|Subaru
|Impreza WRX Sti
|999
|B1
|Team Buccini Racing
|Karlie Buccini
|Courtney Prince
|Suzanne Palermo
|BMW
|135i
|
CLASS B2: HIGH PERFORMANCE (NATURALLY ASPIRATED)
|19
|B2
|Axis Surveys
|Richard Shinkfield
|Ettore Vosolo
|Chris Holdt
|BMW
|M3 Coupe
|
CLASS C: PERFORMANCE
|13
|C
|Osborne Motorsport
|Colin Osborne
|Rick Bates
|Zach Bates
|Renault
|Megane RS 265
|15
|C
|Starlight Children’s Foundation
|Chris Gunther
|Mitchell Randall
|BMW
|130i
|31
|C
|Osborne Motorsport
|Jackson Rice
|Liam Hall
|Renault
|Megane RS 265
|43
|C
|Champ Group
|Steve McHugh
|Ian Cowley
|Adam Talbert
|Holden
|Astra HSV VXR
|46
|C
|Ares Group and Trackday Racing
|Pieter Faulkner
|Matt Slavin
|Holden
|Astra HSV VXR
|77
|C
|MRPS Lolar AED
|Patrick Navin
|Nathan Halstead
|Volkswagen
|Scirocco R
|78
|C
|PB Motorsport Services
|Troy Derwent
|Oskar Butt
|Michael Ferns
|Holden
|Astra HSV VXR
|84
|C
|AC Store
|James Hay
|Paul Ansell
|Volkswagen
|Scirocco R
|90
|C
|Rent4Race
|Cameron Laws
|Elliot Cleary
|Cody Gillis
|BMW
|G20
|
CLASS D: PRODUCTION
|2
|D
|DJA Mechanical/Voodoo Motorsport
|Andrew McMaster
|David Noble
|David Worrell
|BMW
|125i
|22
|D
|Next Step Earthworks
|Mitchell Wooller
|Tim Barwick
|Toyota
|86
|42
|D
|Team Integra
|Brian Smith
|Rob Zoanetti
|Kim Anderson
|Honda
|Integra Type R
|50
|D
|BPRO/six80racing
|Alice Buckley
|Jack Wood
|Jaylen Robotham
|Toyota
|86
|55
|D
|Fifth Gear Motoring/Heiniger Joinery
|Matt Thewlis
|Christoph Heiniger
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|75
|D
|Remax Property Sales Caloundra/Occupational Skills Centre Australia
|Matthew Dicinoski
|Gerrit van de Pol
|Stuart Vaughan
|VW
|Golf GTI
|80
|D
|RX8 Cup Series
|Ric Shaw
|Tom Shaw
|David Cox
|Mazda
|RX8
|82
|D
|Maisie Place Motorsport/3 Rotor Racing
|Nigel Hanley
|Andy Duffin
|Liam Duffin
|Mazda
|Rx8
|86
|D
|Beller Motorsport
|Cameron Beller
|Adam Brewer
|Emanuel Mezzasalma
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|87
|D
|JGI Earthwork Recycler/Gold Coast Wraps/Nautique Central
|Summer Rintoule
|Hunter Robb
|Tayler Bryant
|Toyota
|86 GT
|710
|D
|710 Motorsport
|Russell Greaves
|Darren Goddard
|Shane Logan
|Toyota
|Camry
|
CLASS E: COMPACT
|20
|E
|1800 Lasagne/LK Diesel Services
|Andrew Jackman
|Mark Taubitz
|Jamie Westaway
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|35
|E
|RaceAway Track Time
|Philip Alexander
|Ben Shaw
|Seth Gilmore
|Mazda
|3
|76
|E
|Speedsales.com.au
|David Ling
|Matthew Powell
|Liam Moyse
|Mazda
|SP23
|161
|E
|Grit Photo/One Nine Media
|Tony Gardiner
|Calvin Gardiner
|Wil Longmore
|Mazda
|3