Tom Blomqvist lost control on the kerb at Turn 1 and left Ericsson with nowhere to go, as the Swede's #28 Andretti Global Honda climbed over the nose of the #66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda.

Pietro Fittipaldi (#30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda) was also hit by Callum Ilott (#6 McLaren Chevrolet) as he tried to take evasive action.

Blomqvist and Ericsson both walked away as the race came under the control of the Pace Car.

The other major development of the day is that Kyle Larson took the start, from the middle of Row 2, in the #17 McLaren Chevrolet, sacrificing his chances of points in tonight's NASCAR race at Charlotte.

Justin Allgaier will start the Coca-Cola 600 in the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, meaning Larson will need a Playoff waiver from NASCAR.

At Indianapolis, Scott McLaughlin set a new pole record a week ago although he had to wait for four hours longer to lead the field to the green flag due to a rain/lightning delay.

It was an all-Team Penske front row and McLaughlin leads under Caution, from team-mates Will Power and Josef Newgarden.

Meanwhile, Allgaier is set to start from the back of the field at Charlotte, where Larson had qualified 10th.

“Which makes it even more difficult,” he laughed.

“It does give me some time to get acclimated to the car. This car is still really, really different [to the Xfinity Series car]. We're going to have challenges.

“The goal obviously is to start and go as hard as we can. If you lay up at all at the beginning of the race, you'll go a lap down early. I have to get acclimated within the first few laps to do my job well.”

Allgaier was in contention to win Saturday's Xfinity Series race in his JR Motorsports Chevrolet until a late crash.

He said today, “No matter what time Kyle gets here, I want to give him the best opportunity to win the race.

“There is no doubt in my mind he's got the opportunity to win both races. My goal is to keep him get as far forward as we possibly can.”

Allgaier would be credited with the win if Larson took over the #5 Camaro midway through and drove it to victory.

The Indy 500 restarted on Lap 9.