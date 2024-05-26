It was four laps in when the lead was given away for a first time due to a front-end washout, with Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez crashing at Turn 10 after he had only taken the lead on the previous lap.

Running at qualifying pace had given him the lead but it was to prove unsustainable and his sensational start ended in the gravel.

Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder then worked his way to the front of Espargaro, the Ducati Team's Francesco Bagnaia, Gresini Ducati's Marc Marquez, GasGas Tech3's Pedro Acosta, and Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin.

On Lap 7, Binder crashed at Turn 5 and the beneficiary that time around was Bagnaia.

The world champion then decided that he would make the most being in front by trying to break away from his rivals.

Espargaro was the closest contender to Bagnaia with Marquez battling Acosta for the final podium place.

That status quo would hold until the final lap of the race, when there was a final twist to the tale.

It was again Turn 5 that was the heartbreaker, with Bagnaia squandering a 0.7s advantage and his chance at a win.

Assuming the lead with only nine corners remaining was the home hero, Espargaro.

Days after announcement his retirement from MotoGP, he safely guided his Aprilia to the chequered flag for his first win since the Grand Prix race at the same venue, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last season.

Marquez would hold Acosta at bay for second place by three tenths after crossing the line nine tenths behind the winner.

Martin finished fourth and Red Bull KTM's Jack Miller collected two points from the Sprint for his seventh place finish.

The 24-lap Grand Prix race goes lights-out on Sunday at 22:00 AEST.