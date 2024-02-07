Everingham joined the Campbellfield-based squad last year, after gigs in the Garry Rogers Motorsport wildcard of 2020 and at Team 18, and was paired with Declan Fraser in Car #56.

Fraser is also set for testing action today, but in Andre Heimgartner's R&J Batteries Camaro, having landed in Brad Jones Racing's enduro line-up after Tickford scaled back from four to two entries for the 2024 Supercars Championship.

Everingham, though, looks set to follow Race Engineer Chris Stuckey in bringing some #56 flavour to Car #55, which is today running in all-white bodywork given its campaign is yet to be formally launched.

The 23-year-old from Dubbo headed out on-track in the Randle Mustang in the past hour at rural Winton.

Tickford Managing Director Rod Nash responded “no announcement yet” on co-drivers when he and incoming CEO Simon Brookhouse, who was also observing Super2 testing earlier in the week, gave their time to media earlier today at the circuit.

That extends to James Moffat, who was suited up again in Monster Energy gear in preparation for what would be a fourth year in a row with Cam Waters, a seventh in a row with Tickford, and eighth in total as one of its co-drivers.

The 2023 Trans Am Series title winner's tenure was expected to continue, despite crashing out of last year's Bathurst 1000.

However, the Everingham development is something of a surprise if only because he has apparently shifted entries, which seems even more likely considering he is wearing flameproof underwear sporting the branding of Randle's car's sponsors.

Where that would leave Garry Jacobson, who last year made his come back to Supercars as Randle's co-driver, is not clear, nor is the fate of Zak Best, who shared Car #5 with now-Blanchard Racing Team driver James Courtney.

A number of other confirmed or potential co-drivers are also cutting laps at Winton today.

In addition to the aforementioned Fraser, BJR is also putting new signing Jaylyn Robotham and incumbent Jordan Boys through its Camaros.

Erebus Motorsport has would-be Jack Le Brocq co-driver Todd Hazelwood taking the wheel of the Camaro which 2023 champion Brodie Kostecki was to would have driven at Mount Panorama.

David Russell, who had been re-signed to partner Kostecki in the enduros, is also in attendance as is Jayden Ojeda, although the latter is said to be undertaking an ‘evaluation'.

At Walkinshaw Andretti United, Lee Holdsworth and Fabian Coulthard are enjoying seat time having been confirmed in the past 24 hours as Chaz Mostert's and Ryan Wood's co-drivers, respectively.