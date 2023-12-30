Dennis, who headed McLaren at its zenith, was knighted in King Charles’ New Year Honours List for his services to industry and charity.

The 75-year-old is one of two F1-related awardees in the 2024 list, with Red Bull Racing’s Christian Horner having been appointed Commander of the British Empire for his services to motorsport.

Dennis’ motorsport career began as a mechanic, working with Sir Jack Brabham and Ron Tauranac during the 1960s.

He subsequently founded his own team, Rondel, with Neil Trundle, after Bernie Ecclestone bought Motor Racing Developments (which raced under the Brabham name) in the early 1970s.

With the team enjoying success in the junior categories, the pair raised their ambitions and entered Formula 1, only for a lack of funding to curtail that experience.

Unperturbed, Dennis secured Marlboro backing for a Formula 2 operation with his new endeavour, Project Four Racing (having also successfully run Project Three Racing).

The operation won races and championships in the iconic red and white chevron colours of its backer and prompted the tobacco giant to effectively merge the operation with the McLaren F1 effort in 1981 with Dennis at the helm.

It soon became a powerhouse of the sport during the 1980s and early 1990s, winning championships with Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, and Ayrton Senna. Further success followed at the end of the 1990s with Mika Hakkinen and in 2008 with Lewis Hamilton.

Dennis stepped down from his role with the team at the end of 2009 only to return five years later as he worked to take control of the company, though those ultimately failed, leading to his exit in 2016.

In Formula 1, Dennis oversaw 158 grand prix wins and 17 championship victories.

Aside from F1, Dennis created the McLaren Technology Group, and was a British Business Ambassador for the UK from 2010 to 2019.

He also served as co-chair of the Defence Innovation Advisory Panel for the Ministry of Defence, remains chairman of Podium Analytics, and is the current patron and former co-chairman and founding trustee of Tommy’s Campaign, which raises awareness of baby loss and help grieving families.