Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Stefano Domenicali meet regularly to discuss matters pertaining to F1, with their Bahrain discussion nothing out of the usual.

However, it has been confirmed that the pair will broach the topic of Horner's ongoing ordeal when they meet – though that is not the exclusive purpose of the meeting, nor has it hastened it taking place.

On Wednesday, Horner was admonished of the allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him following a lengthy investigation by an internal agency – headed by a King's Counsel.

Throughout, Horner has maintained his innocence.

Yesterday, an email was distributed to selected journalists, including Speedcafe's F1 editor, allegedly containing evidence against the 50-year-old.

The authenticity of that email has not been verified.

Horner issued a personal statement shortly after, reiterating his innocence.

“I won't comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations,” he said.

“I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made.

“I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

The saga has overshadowed the start of the 2024 F1 season, which began yesterday with Daniel Ricciardo fastest in opening practice with Oscar Piastri third best.

Lewis Hamilton was quickest in the more representative second session, though both Ricciardo and Piastri were enthused by their opening day in Sakhir.

The Bahrain Grand Prix continues with Free Practice 3 at 23:30 AEDT ahead of qualifying at 03:00 AEDT on Saturday morning.