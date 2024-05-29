Fewest overtakes of the season

Monaco saw a total of four on-track passes during Sunday's grand prix, the lowest number of any race, including Sprints, this season.

It's the lowest figure at the Principality since 2018, while in the last 40 years only seven races have had fewer (2003 and 2021 saw zero passes).

Lance Stroll was the most active driver with two of those passes, one on Zhou Guanyu on Lap 55 and another on Logan Sargeant a lap later.

Both Zhou and Sargeant lost two places each, Valtteri Bottas passing the pair of them, though Sargeant got one over Zhou on Lap 68.

One could argue the figure for Monaco was five, if Sauber's decision to reverse Bottas and Zhou and Lap 50 was considered a proper overtake.

Of the four passes, two happened at Mirabeu, one at the Nouevelle Chicane, and one at Sainte Devote.

By contrast, the next lowest number of overtakes this season was the Miami Sprint, which featured just six on-track passes, followed by the Chinese Sprint with 21.

As far as full-length grands prix go, after Monaco, Albert Park is next worst with just 24 passes, followed by Jeddah with 25.

Hospitality issues for McLaren

McLaren's weekend in Monaco ended well, with second for Oscar Piastri and fourth for Lando Norris, but it didn't start that well.

A delay in the construction of its hospitality suite saw the team having do to without on the opening day of the weekend.

The tight Monaco paddock makes the set up difficult for teams, and McLaren was not alone in putting the finishing touches on at the eleventh hour.

In the end, they were all ready when it mattered when track action began on Friday.

Boat crash in Monaco

While F1 cars were on track qualifying in Monaco, a boat crashed in the harbour.

A video posted to social media showed a boat climb onto a pontoon in between two other boats, narrowly missing two people.

There were no known injuries in the incident, a second video of which showed people assessing the beached boat.

It was also claimed it took place not far from where Logan Sargeant's family had docked for the weekend.