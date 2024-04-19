The changes are comparatively subtle this weekend with teams unwilling to take much risk with just an hour of practice ahead of them.

As a result, the changes are little more than details on most, with modifications to the Halo shroud a popular tweak.

However, Haas has a larger package with changes to the floor designed to improve the airflow and increase downforce. There's a new engine cover too, aimed at reducing drag.

“It's not a major, huge update, you know, some little bits and bobs that look good on paper and in theory,” explained Nico Hulkenberg.

“But as always, you have to verify them on track, make sure the correlation is good.

“But better to have an upgrade this early in the season in the tight midfield battle than not to have them.”

Mercedes

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Halo Performance -Flow Conditioning Small flick added either side of the cockpit, behind the Halo. Generates small vortices, which help control the flow out of the cockpit, and in doing so improve flow to the rear wing assembly.

Alpine

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Body Performance -Flow Conditioning Revised diffuser letterbox in the diffuser sidewall. Revised flow around the rear corner improves flow control around the rear tyre. Floor Fences Performance -Local Load Heavily revised inboard front floor fence geometry. Significant change from flow to front of the floor gives an increase in overall downforce. Floor Edge Performance -Flow Conditioning Revised floor edge wing. Different flow around the floor edge effecting performance further down the car.

Williams

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Halo Performance -Flow Conditioning The geometry of the forward part of the HALO shroud is updated. The new geoemtry cleans-up the flow around the HALO and better controls the losses from the cockpit opening. This helps improve the flow to the rear wing and beam wing and gives a small increase in aerodynamic efficiency.

RB

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Headrest Performance -Flow Conditioning The area of the headrest behind the driver's helmet has been reshaped. Airflow separation behind the driver's helmet is reduced, improving the flow quality downstream.

Haas