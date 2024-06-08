With a number of big stops and few fast, or long corners, the focus is on breaking and straight-line efficiency in Canada.
That has seen teams bring a mixture of braking elements and rear wing elements for the most part, though Mercedes has a new front suspension and Lewis Hamilton the front wing he missed out on in Monaco.
Red Bull Racing
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Wing
|Performance -Local Load
|Re-profiled rear wing flap across the span
|Optimising the flap geometry in an interation from
the previous design to extracxt locally more load
whilst maintaining adequate flow stability for all the
conditions encountered.
|Front Corner
|Reliability
|a larger front brake cooling exit duct
|The brake energy for the Montreal circuit is high
enough to necessitate an enlarged exit duct from
the front wheel bodywork, moving both inboard
and upwards.
Mercedes
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front
Suspension
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Realignment of track rod and lower wishbone
forward leg.
|Realigning both the track rod and the lower
wishbone forward leg to the local onset flow from
the front wing reduces boundary layer losses and
hence improves the flow to the floor.
|Front Corner
|Circuit specific -Cooling Range
|Increased inlet size.
|Increasing the brake duct inlet size, increases mass
flow to the disc, which in turn increases heat
rejection from the disc to the air.
Aston Martin
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Beam Wing
|Performance – Local
Load
|Twist distribution is revised with lower tips.
|The spanwise loading of the beam wing is modified from the
revised twist dirtibution which increases the load generated,
particularly near the tips.
Williams
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front
Suspension
|Performance -Mechanical Setup
|A shorter steering arm is available for this event.
|This changes the ratio between steering wheel
angle and road wheel angle and affects the drivers'
ability to control of the car.
|Rear
Suspension
|Performance -Mechanical Setup
|A new rear pullrod is availale. Geometrically it is
unchanged other than it provides a larger range of
ride height adjustment. The construction is updated
to provide a weight saving benefit.
|The new pullrod design simply brings the car closer
to the legal weight limit. It also allows the ride
height to be adjusted within a larger range without
the need to physically swap the pullrod component.
RB
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Wing
|Performance -Local Load
|The camber & incidence of the upper wing profiles is
an evolution of the previous design.
|The profile redesign provides more efficient
downforce generation than the previous wing,
whilst retaining the same range of drag suitable for
high-speed circuits.
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|Shorter chord and reduced incidence compared to
previous flap.
|This smaller front flap reduces the amount of
overall load generated by the front wing assembly,
in order to balance the low drag rear wings
expected to be used at this circuit.
Sauber
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Redesigned main plane and flap
|The new profile of the rear wing, with a reduced flap
and redesigned main plane, fine-tune our
aerodynamic profile for the low-drag requirements
of the Canadian GP.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Redesigned beam wing profile
|Together with the main rear wing update, this
reprofiled beam wing improves the aerodynamic
performance in the situations expected to be
encountered in Montreal.
Haas
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|Less cambered Front Wing Flap without IB hook
|Due to potential low front balance requirements a
revised Front Wing Flap is available: the reduced
camber lowers the front load and increase
effieciency of the FW itself.