With a number of big stops and few fast, or long corners, the focus is on breaking and straight-line efficiency in Canada.

That has seen teams bring a mixture of braking elements and rear wing elements for the most part, though Mercedes has a new front suspension and Lewis Hamilton the front wing he missed out on in Monaco.

Red Bull Racing

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Wing Performance -Local Load Re-profiled rear wing flap across the span Optimising the flap geometry in an interation from

the previous design to extracxt locally more load

whilst maintaining adequate flow stability for all the

conditions encountered. Front Corner Reliability a larger front brake cooling exit duct The brake energy for the Montreal circuit is high

enough to necessitate an enlarged exit duct from

the front wheel bodywork, moving both inboard

and upwards.

Mercedes

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front

Suspension Performance -Flow Conditioning Realignment of track rod and lower wishbone

forward leg. Realigning both the track rod and the lower

wishbone forward leg to the local onset flow from

the front wing reduces boundary layer losses and

hence improves the flow to the floor. Front Corner Circuit specific -Cooling Range Increased inlet size. Increasing the brake duct inlet size, increases mass

flow to the disc, which in turn increases heat

rejection from the disc to the air.

Aston Martin

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Beam Wing Performance – Local

Load Twist distribution is revised with lower tips. The spanwise loading of the beam wing is modified from the

revised twist dirtibution which increases the load generated,

particularly near the tips.

Williams

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front

Suspension Performance -Mechanical Setup A shorter steering arm is available for this event. This changes the ratio between steering wheel

angle and road wheel angle and affects the drivers'

ability to control of the car. Rear

Suspension Performance -Mechanical Setup A new rear pullrod is availale. Geometrically it is

unchanged other than it provides a larger range of

ride height adjustment. The construction is updated

to provide a weight saving benefit. The new pullrod design simply brings the car closer

to the legal weight limit. It also allows the ride

height to be adjusted within a larger range without

the need to physically swap the pullrod component.

RB

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Wing Performance -Local Load The camber & incidence of the upper wing profiles is

an evolution of the previous design. The profile redesign provides more efficient

downforce generation than the previous wing,

whilst retaining the same range of drag suitable for

high-speed circuits. Front Wing Circuit specific -Balance Range Shorter chord and reduced incidence compared to

previous flap. This smaller front flap reduces the amount of

overall load generated by the front wing assembly,

in order to balance the low drag rear wings

expected to be used at this circuit.

Sauber

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Redesigned main plane and flap The new profile of the rear wing, with a reduced flap

and redesigned main plane, fine-tune our

aerodynamic profile for the low-drag requirements

of the Canadian GP. Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Redesigned beam wing profile Together with the main rear wing update, this

reprofiled beam wing improves the aerodynamic

performance in the situations expected to be

encountered in Montreal.

Haas