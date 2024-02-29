Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works

Front Wing Performance -Local Load The whole front wing geometry is new for 2024. Chord lengths, aerofoil profiles and connection to nosebox are all updated. The front wing geometry works in conjunction with the new nosebox, front suspension and floor geometries to generate local load and to setup the flow for the rest of the car.

Nose Performance -Local Load The nosebox has a new profile and the detail around the connection to the front wing is new for FW46. The nose geometry works in conjunction with the new front wing, front suspension and floor

geometries to generate local load and to setup the flow for the rest of the car.

Front

Suspension Performance -Flow Conditioning The layout of the front suspension is updated. Most notably, the trackrod position is changed and the front top wishbone is now split into two separate legs. The front suspension outboard elements play an important role in working alongside the front wing, nose, chassis side panel and HALO/mirror setup to help condition the flow to the sidepods and floor.

Front

Suspension Performance -Mechanical Setup The layout of the front suspension is updated. Most notably, the trackrod position is changed and the front top wishbone is now split into two separate legs. Whilst being critically important to the aerodynamic behaviour of the car, the front suspension must also deliver a suitable car balance and steering feedback to the driver. Some of the mechanical details of the installation are updated accordingly for 2024.

Floor Body Performance -Local Load The entire floor geometry is updated for 2024. The details are primarily on the underside of the floor but the upper surface and floor edge (See below) are also updated to make the most of the high energy flow. The floor body generates local load, conditions the flow ahead of the diffuser and rear wing. It also supports the car as it touches the ground on the straights and must survive the impacts to ensure that the car remains legal and robust throughout a race weekend.

Floor Fences Performance -Flow Conditioning The floor fences have been updated in position and curvature for FW46. These devices condition the flow entetering the forward floor helping to produce local floor load and set up the flow ahead of the diffuser.

Floor Edge Performance -Local Load The floor edge has been substantilly updated for 2024. More elaborate and aggressive geometry is present for 2024. This captures the learning from FW45 and makes the most of the improved flow quality around the front of the car and the floor. The floor edge produces local load and contributes to the overall flow field ahead of the rear brake duct furniture.

Sidepod Inlet Performance -Flow Conditioning The sidepod inlet is new for 2024 and features an extended lip. The sidepod inlet ensures good flow to the cooling system and helps condition the flow down the side of the car.

Diffuser Performance -Local Load The diffuser geometry is modified for 2024 to maximise the load from the onset flow. The diffuser creates as much local load as possible by modifying the air volume.

Coke/Engine

Cover Circuit specific -Cooling Range The coke and engine cover geometry is new for 2024 and features and aggressive slide from the front of the cooling inlet to the rear corner. A variety of louvres panels and centreline exits provide opportunity to adjust the flow through the cooling system. The louvres adjust the total mass flow rate through the cooling system and allow the system to be tuned to circuit and environmental characteristics.

Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range The beam wing is part of the overall rear wing assembly. For 2024 there are two elements to the beam wing, which helps adjust the drag and downforce for each circuit. The forward element in particular will be adjusted as required. Provides options to quickly and efficiently trade downforce and drag to suit the track and prevailing conditions.

Rear Wing Performance -Local Load The rear wing assembly is new for FW46 and features the familiar disconnect between the flap element and the endplate. The whole geometry is new with updated profiles, chord and span. Generates significant but efficient downforce and drag. Offers a range of upper gurney flaps as well as lower wing elements to tune downforce and drag.

Rear

Suspension Performance -Mechanical Setup The FW46 features rear suspension geometry used by MGP in 2023. The outboard geometry is very similar to the FW45 but offers a small update to the leg positions and interface with the upright. The rear suspension legs are an important aero flow control surface and help increase the performance of the brake duct furniture, diffuser and rear wing. They also determins the tyre presentation, which is critical for overall performance and tyre management.