Geometric differences compared to previous version
Brief description on how the update works
Coke/Engine Cover
Circuit specific -Cooling Range
bodywork panel forming a suspension aperture and cooling exit has been reduced in exit size
given the average speed of Jeddah as well as the absence of a series of low speed corners, the cooling exit area can be redued whilst keeping the PU within its operational limits.
Rear Wing
Circuit specific -Drag Range
A lower camber rear wing assembly to suit the lift/drag requirements.
At a given speed, the wing has less aerodynaamic load and therefore drag than the design used in Bahrain, hence the phrase lower drag rear wing. Ultimately the PU will balance out against the drag,
albeit at a higher air speed.
Beam Wing
Circuit specific -Drag Range
A reduced camber beam or lower rear wing
Again aimed at a lower drag level for a given air speed as expalined above.
Mercedes
Updated component
Primary reason for update
Geometric differences compared to previous version
Brief description on how the update works
Rear Corner
Performance -Local Load
Lower deflector rotation
Reduced loading on the forward element, which leads to improved robustness of the lower deflector throughout the ride height range.
Ferrari
Updated component
Primary reason for update
Geometric differences compared to previous version
Brief description on how the update works
Rear Wing
Circuit specific -Drag Range
Lower downforce top rear wing design
Fully carried over from 2023 car and specific to lower downforce tracks, this update features depowered Top Rear Wing profiles in order to adapt to Jeddah circuit layout peculiarities and efficiency requirements
Beam Wing
Circuit specific -Drag Range
Depowered lower beam. 2 variations will be made available, including single element arrangement
As for the top Rear Wing update, these modulations are targetting the optimum aerodynamic efficiency around Jeddah circuit layout peculiarities
McLaren
Updated component
Primary reason for update
Geometric differences compared to previous version
Brief description on how the update works
Rear Wing
Circuit specific -Drag Range
Lower Drag Rear Wing Assembly
New lower Drag Rear Wing Assembly, with an offloaded Mainplane and Flap, resulting in an efficient reduction of Downforce and Drag.
Beam Wing
Circuit specific -Drag Range
New upper and lower Beamwing Element
This new Beamwing Geometry features a new upper and lower element, which, as a result of the interaction with the upper Rear Wing assembly, leads to an efficient reduction of Downforce and Drag.
Aston Martin
Updated component
Primary reason for update
Geometric differences compared to previous version
Brief description on how the update works
Front Corner
Performance -Flow Conditioning
Revised scoop shape with inlet and exit changes. Also incorporates modified stays to the rear deflector.
The geometry modifies the flow around the tyre and improves the wake shape to reduce the effect on the parts of the car downstream.
Rear Wing
Circuit specific -Drag Range
Less aggressive rear wing cascade, with two different flap options.
Part of standard development to provide a wing with less load and hence drag to suit the characteristics of this circuit.
Williams
Updated component
Primary reason for update
Geometric differences compared to previous version
Brief description on how the update works
Beam Wing
Circuit specific -Drag Range
A trim to the trailing edge of the wing to reduce the chord length.
The reduction in size of the beam wing simply reduces the downforce and drag of the rear wing assembly to deliver a drag level appropriate for the Jeddah circuit.
Front Corner
Circuit specific -Cooling Range
A smaller exit for the front brake duct is available. This reduces the exit area relative to the version used in Bahrain.
The smaller duct exit limits the cooling flow rate through the front brake system. This adjusts the brake temperatures into a range that suits the Jeddah circuit.
RB
Updated component
Primary reason for update
Geometric differences compared to previous version
Brief description on how the update works
Coke/Engine Cover
Performance -Flow Conditioning
Compared to Race 01, the shape & slope of the top deck of the bodywork has been modified.
Flow quality passing over the bodywork is improved before it passes to the rear of the car.
Cooling
Louvres
Circuit specific -Cooling Range
Compared to Race 01, cooling louvres are created on the top-deck of the bodywork to increase cooling range. Optional.
Increase airflow through the radiators.
Front Wing
Circuit specific -Balance Range
Flap chord trim to tune balance range for lower rear wing levels. Optional.
Front wing load is reduced by reducing the loaded area of the flap.
Rear Wing
Circuit specific -Drag Range
Reduced camber and incidence rear wing to adjust drag level. Optional.
Rear wing load and drag is reduced by aerodynamically unloading the upper rear wing elements.